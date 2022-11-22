Watch RÜFÜS DU SOL Celebrate Summer In Australia With DJ Set From Sydney Harbour

While much of the West is battening down the hatches for the winter ahead, RÜFÜS DU SOL were on a boat in Australia.

After recently concluding the massive North American leg of their 2022 tour, the chart-topping band brought the sounds of Surrender home to the Land Down Under. Their latest performance took place on a double-decker pontoon boat cruising through the clear waters of Sydney Harbour.

RÜFÜS DU SOL performed for nearly two full hours before a packed-out audience as the sun set on their home city. The spellbinding set featured cuts from the group's Grammy-nominated album along with several artists within their Rose Avenue Records family, including Adriatique, Cassian and Innellea.

In addition to the 2022 Grammy nod for their fourth studio album, RÜFÜS DU SOL were nominated in the category of Best Dance/Electronic Recording for "On My Knees." Check out the full list here.

Up next, the band is touring through Australia and New Zealand through at least the end of 2022. Tickets to the latest leg of their tour can be found here.

FOLLOW RÜFÜS DU SOL:

Facebook: facebook.com/rufusdusol

Instagram: instagram.com/rufusdusol

Twitter: twitter.com/rufusdusol

Spotify: spoti.fi/35b5FL4