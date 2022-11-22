Skip to main content
Watch RÜFÜS DU SOL Celebrate Summer In Australia With DJ Set From Sydney Harbour

RÜFÜS DU SOL kickstarted their homeland tour with a packed-out show on a double-decker boat.

Pat Stevenson

While much of the West is battening down the hatches for the winter ahead, RÜFÜS DU SOL were on a boat in Australia. 

After recently concluding the massive North American leg of their 2022 tour, the chart-topping band brought the sounds of Surrender home to the Land Down Under. Their latest performance took place on a double-decker pontoon boat cruising through the clear waters of Sydney Harbour.

RÜFÜS DU SOL performed for nearly two full hours before a packed-out audience as the sun set on their home city. The spellbinding set featured cuts from the group's Grammy-nominated album along with several artists within their Rose Avenue Records family, including Adriatique, Cassian and Innellea.

316361406_128748460004986_7704493929338538156_n
EVENTS

By Cameron Sunkel
rezz rocks
EVENTS

Watch Rezz Haunt Red Rocks With Full "Nightmare On Rezz Street 2" Performance

The entire set from the first night of Rezz's Halloween weekend run has been uploaded to her YouTube channel.

By Nick Yopko
police
NEWS

Mass Shooter Kills 5 at Colorado LGBTQ Nightclub: Report

Tragedy struck at Club Q over the weekend on the day of the annual Transgender Day of Remembrance.

By EDM.com Staff

In addition to the 2022 Grammy nod for their fourth studio album, RÜFÜS DU SOL were nominated in the category of Best Dance/Electronic Recording for "On My Knees." Check out the full list here.

Up next, the band is touring through Australia and New Zealand through at least the end of 2022. Tickets to the latest leg of their tour can be found here.

