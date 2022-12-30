Skip to main content
Watch The Caracal Project's Insane DJ Set Live From ADE 2022

The surging drum & bass artist called the epic hourlong performance one of his favorite shows of his career.

Among all the conferences and panels hosted throughout this year's Amsterdam Dance Event, there's nothing quite like experiencing the week's once-in-a-lifetime raves.

Enter The Caracal Project, whose performance at Melkweg during ADE 2022 would give any drum & bass fan a serious case of fomo. The surging producer threw down an epic hourlong set at this year’s record-breaking event.

Hosted by fellow drum & bass virtuoso IMANU as part of his debut live album performance for Unfold, The Caracal Project wasted no time making memories. "One of my favourite shows ever," he wrote.

The set is a stunning showcase of The Caracal Project's transformative sound. It wasn't long before he rinsed "The lights on your face.," an anthem that was named one of EDM.com’s best drum & bass tracks of 2022. Fresh twists of Kendrick Lamar's "Humble" and Black Sabbath's deep and psychedelic “War Pigs” were just two other insane musical moments from the performance.

You can watch The Caracal Project’s full ADE 2022 set below.

FOLLOW THE CARACAL PROJECT:

Facebook: facebook.com/thecaracalproject
Twitter: twitter.com/ADE_NL
Instagram: twitter.com/felixcaracal
Spotify: bit.ly/3WJ8AUG

