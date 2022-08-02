Skip to main content
Relive Tomorrowland 2022 With Over 50 Full Sets From the Festival's Three Weekends

The festival's YouTube channel uploaded full sets from Hardwell, Alesso and many more.

Couldn't make it out to Belgium for this year's Tomorrowland? We've got you covered.

Organizers have just closed the doors on three straight weekends of mind-bending production and electrifying DJ sets for the hundreds of thousands of EDM diehards who gathered for the iconic festival.

While a jaw-dropping number of fans made the trip to Belgium for the experience, many were left at home wishing they were in the crowd. If that applies to you, have no fear: Tomorrowland's YouTube channel has uploaded over 50 sets from the event's three weekends in 2022.

Included in the extensive playlist are performances from Hardwell, Armin van Buuren, Afrojack, Alesso, NERVO, Timmy Trumpet and many more. Those looking for something with a little more bass will still have plenty to latch onto, thanks to DJ sets from Kayzo, What So Not, Da Tweekaz and Yellow Claw, among others.

You can check out 59 sets from Tomorrowland 2022 on the festival's official YouTube channel here

FOLLOW TOMORROWLAND:

Facebook: facebook.com/tomorrowland
Twitter: twitter.com/tomorrowland
Instagram: instagram.com/tomorrowland

