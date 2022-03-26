Watch the 2022 Ultra Music Festival Live Stream

For those of you who are unfortunately unable to attend Ultra Music Festival this year, worry not. The festival has organized yet another phenomenal livestream schedule to fulfill all your festival needs.

Aptly dubbed ULTRALIVE, the livestream can be accessed via YouTube or Ultra's website. For those watching from home, be sure to plan accordingly since broadcast times for the festival will vary by day. On Friday, ULTRALIVE will air from 3:30PM to midnight while Saturday's stream will run from 4PM to midnight. Sunday will have the shortest run—3PM to 10PM.

You can tune into the stream below.

Ultra Music Festival 2022 Livestream Schedule

Friday, March 25th: 3:30PM to midnight

Saturday, March 26th: 4PM to midnight

Sunday, March 27th: 3PM to 10PM

FOLLOW ULTRA MUSIC FESTIVAL:

Facebook: facebook.com/Ultra

Twitter: twitter.com/ultra

Instagram: instagram.com/ultra