Watch the 2022 Ultra Music Festival Live Stream
For those of you who are unfortunately unable to attend Ultra Music Festival this year, worry not. The festival has organized yet another phenomenal livestream schedule to fulfill all your festival needs.
Aptly dubbed ULTRALIVE, the livestream can be accessed via YouTube or Ultra's website. For those watching from home, be sure to plan accordingly since broadcast times for the festival will vary by day. On Friday, ULTRALIVE will air from 3:30PM to midnight while Saturday's stream will run from 4PM to midnight. Sunday will have the shortest run—3PM to 10PM.
You can tune into the stream below.
Recommended Articles
Watch the 2022 Ultra Music Festival Live Stream
Martin Garrix, Armin van Buuren, FISHER and more will perform on the ULTRALIVE stream—catch your favorite set without missing a beat here.
Grammy-Nominated Artists Take Us Behind the Scenes of Their Albums
From their most inspired moments to their favorite lyrics, we've got the inside scoop on ILLENIUM, Ten City and Sylvan Esso's Grammy nods.
Listen: "UR Heart" Breaks Bag Raiders' Three-Year Hiatus, Marks Launch of New Record Label
"Less chin-stroking and more foot stomping, mind melding, heart pumping and head breaking."
Ultra Music Festival 2022 Livestream Schedule
Friday, March 25th: 3:30PM to midnight
Saturday, March 26th: 4PM to midnight
Sunday, March 27th: 3PM to 10PM
FOLLOW ULTRA MUSIC FESTIVAL:
Facebook: facebook.com/Ultra
Twitter: twitter.com/ultra
Instagram: instagram.com/ultra