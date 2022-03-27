Watch the 2022 Ultra Music Festival Live Stream
For those of you who are unfortunately unable to attend Ultra Music Festival this year, worry not. The festival's organizers have planned yet another phenomenal livestream schedule to fulfill all your festival needs.
The stream of the fest's final day will kick off at 3PM PT, with Hardwell's historic comeback set scheduled for 9PM (6PM PT).
You can tune into the stream and check out the full schedule below.
Ultra Music Festival 2022 Livestream Schedule
Hardwell's historic comeback set is scheduled for 9PM ET (6PM PT).
Ultra Music Festival 2022 Livestream Schedule
Friday, March 25th: 3:30PM to midnight
Saturday, March 26th: 4PM to midnight
Sunday, March 27th: 3PM to 10PM
