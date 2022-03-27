Skip to main content
Watch the 2022 Ultra Music Festival Live Stream

Watch the 2022 Ultra Music Festival Live Stream

Hardwell's historic comeback set is scheduled for 9PM ET (6PM PT).

Rukes

Hardwell's historic comeback set is scheduled for 9PM ET (6PM PT).

For those of you who are unfortunately unable to attend Ultra Music Festival this year, worry not. The festival's organizers have planned yet another phenomenal livestream schedule to fulfill all your festival needs.

The stream of the fest's final day will kick off at 3PM PT, with Hardwell's historic comeback set scheduled for 9PM (6PM PT).

You can tune into the stream and check out the full schedule below.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

black coffee
EVENTS

Black Coffee Is Headlining a Music Festival In Morocco's Agafay Desert

The two-day Lost Nomads event will limit access to just 2,000 daily attendees.

By Cameron Sunkel5 hours ago
Martin Garrix and Zedd
MUSIC RELEASES

Martin Garrix and Zedd Bring Unrelenting Main Stage Energy In Long-Awaited Collaboration, "Follow"

It's the track that's been over three years in the making.

By Cameron Sunkel5 hours ago
hardwell ultra
EVENTS

Watch the 2022 Ultra Music Festival Live Stream

Hardwell's historic comeback set is scheduled for 9PM ET (6PM PT).

By Niko Sani5 hours ago
277176343_5072432896136295_56247477301629952_n

Ultra Music Festival 2022 Livestream Schedule

Friday, March 25th: 3:30PM to midnight
Saturday, March 26th: 4PM to midnight
Sunday, March 27th: 3PM to 10PM

FOLLOW ULTRA MUSIC FESTIVAL:

Facebook: facebook.com/Ultra
Twitter: twitter.com/ultra
Instagram: instagram.com/ultra

Related

ultra music festival
EVENTS

Ultra Music Festival Announces First Artists for 2022: See the Phase 1 Lineup

DJ Snake, Martin Garrix, Alison Wonderland, Kygo, and many more have been revealed.

Lost Lands
EVENTS

The Lost Lands 2021 Stream is Officially Live: Watch Here

Tune into massive DJ sets from Excision, GRiZ, Eliminate and more.

Ultra mainstage 2018
NEWS

The Fight for Ultra Music Festival Continues

For the first time in years, Ultra Music Festival might be facing a venue change.

ultra music festival 2018
EVENTS

Ultra Announces 2022 Phase 2 Lineup With Headliners Tiësto, Seven Lions, More

Over 80 artists were revealed, joining Kygo, David Guetta, DJ Snake and more.

Ultra Music X EDM.com
EVENTS

Ultra Music X EDM.com Live Stream Takeover

Party begins Friday, April 17th at 5:30 PM ET | 2:30 PM PT | 9:30 PM GMT.

Ghetto Ghetto Miami IV - for Header
EVENTS

Watch Live: Ghetto Ghetto Records' Can't-Miss "Miami IV" Stream, Powered by EDM.com

The livestream will feature DJ sets from Rich DietZ, Elvice, SHAW, and a B2B performance courtesy of Avenue and Slikvik.

hardwell ultra
NEWS

He's Back: Hardwell Confirmed to Close Out Ultra Music Festival 2022 After 4-Year Hiatus

The Dutch dance music icon will reportedly debut new music.

ultra music festival
EVENTS

Here Are the Set Times and Schedule of Ultra Music Festival 2022