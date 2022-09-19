Listen to Wax Motif's Exclusive EDM.com Playlist Ahead of 2022 CRSSD Festival Performance

To celebrate his return to San Diego's CRSSD after four years, Wax Motif has curated an exclusive playlist for EDM.com readers to rinse ahead of the San Diego techno and house music festival.

The playlist consists of 22 songs featuring many CRSSD alumni and includes a few tracks off Wax's scintillating debut album released earlier this year. Spinning at the second of two CRSSD festivals to take place in 2021, he's set to take over the pulsing Palms stage alongside fellow house music stars Dom Dolla, MK and Fatboy Slim, among others. Check out the rest of the CRSSD fall lineup here.

Wax's playlist serves as a taste of honey for fans who can't wait for the hive ahead of CRSSD. And he's as thrilled as we are that he's performing again Waterfront Park.

"Super excited to be back at CRSSD this year!" he tells EDM.com. "To kickstart the vibes, curated an exclusive playlist with the hottest new tracks from Dom Dolla, Chris Lorenzo, Justin Martin, CID, John Summit and many more."

Check out the playlist below. You can purchase passes to CRSSD, which is scheduled for September 24-25, here.

