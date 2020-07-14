London's We Are FSTVL Cancelled Due to Impact of COVID-19

Beloved Upminster music fest We Are FSTVL is the latest to bite the bullet due to the impact of COVID-19.

Initially slated for May 23rd and 24th of this year, the festival was postponed back in March 2020 to a rescheduled date of September 12th to 13th. Those dates are now moot after organizers officially pulled the plug on this year's edition. A bevy of the brightest names in house, techno, and drum & bass were set to appear at the 2020 edition of We Are FSTVL, including FISHER, Charlotte de Witte, Andy C, Jamie Jones, Gorgon City, The Black Madonna, Claptone, Nina Kraviz, Loco Dice, and The Martinez Brothers, among many others.

According to a report by local paper The Barking & Dagenham Post, Springmerch, the company behind the event, had submitted an application for a 10-year license to host the festival in Central Park starting in September. "The applicant has determined that the time has come where a decision about the event in September has to be made," said Springmerch representative Simon Taylor in an address to the Barking and Dagenham Council’s sub-licensing committee today, July 14th. "Therefore yesterday we decided to cancel the event. It will not be taking place in September."

According to the report, Taylor also said that the decision not to pursue a license this year was made because of the pandemic, adding that advice from the government was "contradictory and unhelpful."

