Skip to main content
We Belong Here Set to Bring Lane 8, Kaskade, James Hype, More to Miami In 2023

We Belong Here Set to Bring Lane 8, Kaskade, James Hype, More to Miami In 2023

The two-day experience returns to Virginia Key Park with special extended and sunset sets from some of the scene's biggest techno and house music artists.

c/o We Belong Here

The two-day experience returns to Virginia Key Park with special extended and sunset sets from some of the scene's biggest techno and house music artists.

We Belong Here is set to return to Miami, bringing along a bevy of the dance music scene's biggest techno and house music artists for a can't-miss experience at Virginia Key Beach Park.

The 2023 lineup features over 50 artists, including Lane 8, who will perform a three-hour sunset set; Kaskade, who's primed for a signature "Redux" set; and Giolì & Assia, the surging EDM.com Class of 2021 duo. Other notables dance music artists confirmed for the two-day event include Yotto, Dirty South and James Hype.

Kaskade's three hour performance is a surefire highlight in a lineup of many.

"The original mission is creating something that's intimate and feels like a no-frills, all-about-the-music kind of space,” Kaskade told us of his stunning "Redux" sets back in 2019.

The grounds of We Belong Here span three unique stages: the 360 Experience, the Beach Stage and the Lost Village. The venue is located on a sublime island just outside of downtown Miami.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

we belong here
EVENTS

We Belong Here Set to Bring Lane 8, Kaskade, James Hype, More to Miami In 2023

The two-day experience returns to Virginia Key Park with special extended and sunset sets from some of the scene's biggest techno and house music artists.

By Rachel Freeman
Spotify money
INDUSTRY

Spotify Confirms Layoffs, 6% Reduction In Workforce as Inflation Hits Services Sector

Spotify's big tech competitors have raised prices on their flagship plans in recent months, a development that significantly raises the likelihood the Swedish company will do the same as the focus on profitability over growth continues to take the spotlight.

By Cameron Sunkel
DNMO 2022 Press Shot
MUSIC RELEASES

DNMO Lands On Monstercat With Drum & Bass Stunner, “Together”

The British producer aims to create unique "audio-culinary experiences" in 2023.

By Konstantinos Karakolis

"Sophisticated hospitality, a breathtaking venue, tasteful dance music, and an open door," reads the event's website. "That is the formula for this unique party that can only truly be understood once experienced."

The event will also feature a food experience by Smorgasboard, a Miami staple for foodies, which hosts an open-air food market in Wynwood every weekend. The full food vendor list has not yet been announced.

We Belong Here returns to Miami on February 25th and 26th, 2023. You can purchase tickets and explore options for hotels, villas, yacht charters, VIP experiences and more here.

Follow We Belong Here:

Instagram: instagram.com/webelonghere.world
Facebook: bit.ly/3ZZRunZ
Twitter: twitter.com/Web3longh
Website: webelonghere.world

Related

CRSSD Ocean View stage at sunset
EVENTS

CRSSD Confirms ODESZA, Lane 8, Kavinsky and More for 2023 Festival In San Diego

The two-day SoCal fest opens ticket sales to the general public on December 22nd.

terminal v music festival
EVENTS

Terminal V Announces 2023 Lineup With Charlotte de Witte, Amelie Lens, More

The two-day techno and house music festival in Edinburgh will feature six stages and world-class audiovisual production over Easter weekend.

Crowd at Sunset Music Festival 2022
EVENTS

Adventure Club, SLANDER, Zomboy, More Confirmed for Sunset Music Festival 2023

The two-day festival will return to Tampa for its 11th edition over Memorial Day Weekend.

day zero
EVENTS

5 of the Best Destination Music Festivals to Explore In 2023

There's plenty of opportunities to party in paradise in 2023, thanks to Envision, Sundream Baja and more.

beyond wonderland socal
EVENTS

Kaskade, Excision, Rusko, More Revealed for Beyond Wonderland 2023: See the Full Lineup

The Alice In Wonderland-themed EDM festival is returning to Southern California in the spring.

Snake-Pit-TH23-May-29-2022-08
EVENTS

Slither Into the Indy 500 Snake Pit for DJ Sets From Kaskade, Subtronics, More In 2023

The Race Weekend event will also feature a heavy-hitting DJ set from NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal, better known in EDM circles as DJ Diesel.

Carl Cox, Ultra Music Festival
EVENTS

Ultra Miami Adds David Guetta, Marshmello, Charlotte de Witte, Over 100 More to 2023 Lineup

DJ sets from Eric Prydz, Carl Cox, REZZ, Hardwell and many more electronic music superstars have also been confirmed.

Decadence-Rawhide-211231-175
EVENTS

Here Are the Set Times for Decadence NYE 2022

The festival will feature performances from Flume, Porter Robinson, GRiZ and many more.