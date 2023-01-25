We Belong Here Set to Bring Lane 8, Kaskade, James Hype, More to Miami In 2023

We Belong Here is set to return to Miami, bringing along a bevy of the dance music scene's biggest techno and house music artists for a can't-miss experience at Virginia Key Beach Park.

The 2023 lineup features over 50 artists, including Lane 8, who will perform a three-hour sunset set; Kaskade, who's primed for a signature "Redux" set; and Giolì & Assia, the surging EDM.com Class of 2021 duo. Other notables dance music artists confirmed for the two-day event include Yotto, Dirty South and James Hype.

Kaskade's three hour performance is a surefire highlight in a lineup of many.

"The original mission is creating something that's intimate and feels like a no-frills, all-about-the-music kind of space,” Kaskade told us of his stunning "Redux" sets back in 2019.

The grounds of We Belong Here span three unique stages: the 360 Experience, the Beach Stage and the Lost Village. The venue is located on a sublime island just outside of downtown Miami.

"Sophisticated hospitality, a breathtaking venue, tasteful dance music, and an open door," reads the event's website. "That is the formula for this unique party that can only truly be understood once experienced."

The event will also feature a food experience by Smorgasboard, a Miami staple for foodies, which hosts an open-air food market in Wynwood every weekend. The full food vendor list has not yet been announced.

We Belong Here returns to Miami on February 25th and 26th, 2023. You can purchase tickets and explore options for hotels, villas, yacht charters, VIP experiences and more here.

