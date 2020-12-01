What So Not, Golden Features Announced as Headliners of Wildlands Weekender 2021

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to rage on, but event organizers and promoters are looking at 2021 through rose-colored glasses. As the dumpster fire that is 2020 nears its conclusion, many have announced festivals and shows for next year, including the organizers behind Wildlands Weekender.

They have announced the dates for the 2021 edition of the Brisbane music fest, which features an all-Australian lineup. Electronic music is well-represented, with What So Not and Golden Features billed as headliners and closing each of the festival's days. Joining them will be Lastlings, Luude, Torren Foot, Sophiegrophy, and Cosmo's Midnight, among others.

Wildlands Weekender

"After such a tough year for our entire industry, it’s so great to be able to announce events again in an evolved format so we can all enjoy live music at a summer festival," said festival director Saran Bajaj. "Beyond excited with the great Australian talent we’re going to have perform in March."

Wildlands Weekender is scheduled to go down at Brisbane Showgrounds on March 6th and 7th, 2021. You can register for pre-sale tickets here and mark your calendar for the release of general admission tickets, which will go on sale this Friday, December 4th at 12PM AEST.