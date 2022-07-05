20 Photos That Show Why EXIT Is One of the Best Electronic Music Festivals In Europe

Situated in the scenic Serbian city of Novi Sad, there's nothing quite like EXIT Festival.

Operating from its longtime home of the Petrovaradin Fortress, EXIT has won the EU Festival Award for "Best Major European Festival" twice thanks to offering massive lineups, solid value for attendees and a blue-ribbon festival experience. Last year, EXIT made history as Europe's first major music festival following the onset of the global COVID-19 pandemic, hosting approximately 180,000 people and recording less than a dozen positive cases.

Scheduled for July 7-10, the 2022 edition of EXIT pairs the fest's stunning scenery with a staggering lineup of world-renowned DJs. This year's festival will feature performances from dance music heavy-hitters such as Afrojack, Noisia, Calvin Harris, Anfisa Letyago, Honey Dijon, ZHU, ACRAZE, Boris Brejcha, ARTBAT, Joel Corry and many more.

Check out the full EXIT 2022 lineup below.

c/o EXIT Festival

Bringing together fans of electronic dance music from all over the world, EXIT's organizers pride themselves on curating an all-inclusive experience for attendees. It's one of the pillars of the festival's ethos, along with its rich cultural background.

Because words can't quite do EXIT justice, here are 20 photos that show why this Serbian dance music spectacular is one of the best festivals in Europe.

c/o EXIT Festival

c/o EXIT Festival

Jelena Ivanovic

Benny Gasi

c/o EXIT Festival

Jelena Ivanovic

c/o EXIT Festival

Benny Gasi

c/o EXIT Festival

c/o EXIT Festival

c/o EXIT Festival

c/o EXIT Festival

Rastko Zekic

Jelena Ivanovic

c/o EXIT Festival

c/o EXIT Festival

FOLLOW EXIT FESTIVAL:

Facebook: facebook.com/exit.festival

Instagram: instagram.com/exitfestival

Twitter: twitter.com/ExitFestival

Website: exitfest.org