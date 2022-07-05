Skip to main content
20 Photos That Show Why EXIT Is One of the Best Electronic Music Festivals In Europe

20 Photos That Show Why EXIT Is One of the Best Electronic Music Festivals In Europe

ZHU, Noisia, Afrojack, Calvin Harris and more are set to throw down at EXIT's 2022 edition.

c/o EXIT Festival

ZHU, Noisia, Afrojack, Calvin Harris and more are set to throw down at EXIT's 2022 edition.

Situated in the scenic Serbian city of Novi Sad, there's nothing quite like EXIT Festival.

Operating from its longtime home of the Petrovaradin Fortress, EXIT has won the EU Festival Award for "Best Major European Festival" twice thanks to offering massive lineups, solid value for attendees and a blue-ribbon festival experience. Last year, EXIT made history as Europe's first major music festival following the onset of the global COVID-19 pandemic, hosting approximately 180,000 people and recording less than a dozen positive cases.

Scheduled for July 7-10, the 2022 edition of EXIT pairs the fest's stunning scenery with a staggering lineup of world-renowned DJs. This year's festival will feature performances from dance music heavy-hitters such as Afrojack, Noisia, Calvin Harris, Anfisa Letyago, Honey Dijon, ZHU, ACRAZE, Boris Brejcha, ARTBAT, Joel Corry and many more.

Check out the full EXIT 2022 lineup below.

EXIT Festival 2022 Full Lineup

Bringing together fans of electronic dance music from all over the world, EXIT's organizers pride themselves on curating an all-inclusive experience for attendees. It's one of the pillars of the festival's ethos, along with its rich cultural background.

Because words can't quite do EXIT justice, here are 20 photos that show why this Serbian dance music spectacular is one of the best festivals in Europe.

51308667546_f8163d776d_o
fun37
main - asaf avidan - foto jelena ivanovic-1
MarkoEDGE-ROBIN SCHULZ-MAIN 31
BennyGasi_robin schulz-5655
Main Stage- Topic- V.Velickovic-5
DJ Snake - foto Jelena Ivanovic-18
Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

EXIT Festival 2019
EVENTS

20 Photos That Show Why EXIT Is One of the Best Electronic Music Festivals In Europe

ZHU, Noisia, Afrojack, Calvin Harris and more are set to throw down at EXIT's 2022 edition.

By Brian Rapaportjust now
troyboi
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to TroyBoi's Woozy Trap Banger, "Never Felt This Way"

The surprise drop may signal a long-form project in the works.

By Jason Heffler2 hours ago
armin van buuren david guetta
EVENTS

David Guetta and Armin van Buuren Announce First-Ever B2B DJ Set

The two dance music icons will join forces at Ushuaïa Ibiza in summer 2022.

By Jason Heffler4 hours ago
fun13
BUC KESIDI - Marko EDGE - MAIN 4
BennyGasi_DJsneak-
fun26
exit festival
VladimirAcicB2BDavidXavi_NoSleep_Matija (6 of 28)
010_Silent Disco
fun24
PACHAMAMA Rastko Zekic (48)
main - ljudi - foto Jelena Ivanovic-40
speaker himpin_ervinkovac-3
01_X-Bass
exit festival

FOLLOW EXIT FESTIVAL:

Facebook: facebook.com/exit.festival
Instagram: instagram.com/exitfestival
Twitter: twitter.com/ExitFestival
Website: exitfest.org

Related

exit festival
INDUSTRY

EXIT Festival and Sunburn Top "Best Value Music Festivals" In the World

A new study has outlined the top festivals where you're likely to get the most bang for your buck.

péntek2 (38) (1)
EVENTS

Balaton Sound, Europe's Biggest Beachfront Festival, Set for Huge Return In 2022

Martin Garrix, Marshmello, Alesso, Becky Hill and more are set to perform at the vibrant, open-air electronic music festival.

11
EVENTS

4 Things Not to Miss at Balaton Sound 2022, Europe's Largest Beachfront EDM Festival

From the festival's one-of-a-kind boat parties to its luxury VIP experience, here are four things ravers simply cannot miss at Balaton Sound 2022.

Tomorrowland
EVENTS

The Ultimate Electronic Music European Tour Summer 2022

Here's a 30-day dream journey for an EDM fan in Europe next summer.

216951165_10159636249018698_386442186483610371_n
NEWS

180,000 Ravers Partied at EXIT Festival Over the Weekend

EXIT made history as Europe's first major music festival since the onset of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

don diablo airbeat one
EVENTS

Airbeat One Celebrates 20 Years of Pushing the Electronic Music Festival Envelope In Europe

One of Europe’s largest dance music festivals, Airbeat One is making its grandiose return July 6-10.

EDC LV 2021-FIRE WORKS-Brian Rapaport Photo_21
EVENTS

Photos: Relive the Dazzling 25th Anniversary of EDC In Las Vegas

With another EDC Vegas in the books, take a look back at our favorite moments and highlights.

Claptone_Masquerade Miami_brphotoco 29
EVENTS

Claptone Showed Out With a Massive "Masquerade" Show In Miami [Photos]

The show also features performances by Fatboy Slim, LP Giobbi and more.