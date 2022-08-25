Celebrating 13 Years, Wicked Woods Music Festival Returns With A Hundred Drums, Craze, More

Returning September 8th to 11th, Wicked Woods Music Festival has announced their day-by-day programming.

While the intimate Canadian fest did return this year after a two-year hiatus back in the spring, its organizers have prepared for a special fall edition too. And with strong roots in community, the three-day celebration promises yet another notable lineup of both local and international talent over its four official stages, up from last edition's three.

This time around, Wicked Woods ticket-holders will be graced with headlining performances from the likes of multi-instrumentalist and bass music producer A Hundred Drums, three-time DMC World Championship winner Craze, American instrumentalist trio Dirtwire and Western Canada's beloved genre-bending beatsmith Stickybuds.

Other mentionable local talents listed on the docket include Neon Steve—who performed a dreamy sunrise set at the May edition under his Pleasensations moniker—Joanna Magik, Longwalkshortdock, Jpod, Slynk, Def3, The Gaff, OAKK and RUMPUS, among many others.

Check out the lineup for the 13th edition of Wicked Woods Music Festival below, followed by the event's daily schedule.

Flyer for Wicked Woods Music Festival September 8th - 11th, 2022. c/o Wicked Woods Music Festival

Wicked Woods Lineup: Thursday, September 8th

Wicked Woods 2022 lineup, September 8th.

Wicked Woods Lineup: Friday, September 9th

Wicked Woods 2022 lineup, September 9th.

Wicked Woods Lineup: Saturday, September 10th

Wicked Woods 2022 lineup, September 10th.

If you're interested in getting wicked in the woods, tickets for the September edition are on sale now and can be purchased here. For more information on what to pack, how to get to the festival and where to park, check out our Insider's Guide.

By purchasing tickets before September 1st, there is also the option to opt into the nonprofit Wicked Woods Music and Arts Society. This new feature comes in three tiers: Emerald, Woodlander and Unicrown, which enables loyal attendees the opportunity to unlock perks and VIP experiences. For more details, navigate here.

