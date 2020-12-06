Digital New Year's Festival Winter Covers Everything Announces Phase One Lineup

The virtual festival is set to host performances from Julian Gray, Paradise Lost, Kittrix, Nikademis, and more.
Author:
Publish date:

While we have to forgo in-person New Year's parties for hopefully the last time in our lives, many organizers around the world are introducing virtual events to help us celebrate safely.

Making their debut on New Year's Day is Crash Revival, Solstice Events, and Rezonate RecordsWinter Covers Everything, a new entry on the digital festival circuit. The three-day-long outing is set to host performances from Julian Gray, Paradise Lost, Kittrix, Nikademis, and many more. On Facebook, they shared an announcement video preparing fans for what's to come.

From now until December 10th, organizers will be taking submissions on their website for artists who would like to take the virtual stage next month. Those interested just have to submit their basic information and a link to a set for the judges to consider.

Winter Covers Everything takes place January 1st to 3rd. You can learn more about Winter Covers Everything and enter the submission contest for a chance to perform at the event here.

