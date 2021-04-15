Winter Music Conference Organizers Announce Dates and Schedule of First-Ever Virtual Edition

The world-renowned electronic music summit will take place virtually on May 20th and 21st, 2021.

Amid ongoing uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, Winter Music Conference has officially gone virtual.

The conference, which is one of the world's foremost hubs of electronic music culture, education, and technology, was forced to pull the plug on its 35th anniversary in 2020 due to the impact of the virus. Organizers of the Miami summit have now repurposed the event for the digital space and, in doing so, democratized it and made it more accessible for the dance music community at large.

Presented by Pioneer DJ, Hopin and 5th Dimension in partnership with EDM.com, Spotify, Beatport and a bevy of other major music brands, the world-renowned convention will take place virtually on May 20th and 21st, 2021.

The conference's first day will consist of live keynotes, panels with influential speakers, and networking lounges along with a number of digital exhibitor booths hosted by SiriusXM, iZotope, Viberate, Discogs, and more. Those panels will include discussions about the NFT boom in electronic music, the future of VR in the events sector, and the impact of blockchain technology on the music industry, among other cutting edge seminars.

The second day will comprise an all-out celebration of dance music via a series of streams on 5th Dimension's Twitch channel, which will include groundbreaking product demos and the official WMCV music showcase with a number of the scene's most esteemed record labels and artists.

A limited supply of general admission tickets, which are usually $50, are now available for a discounted price of $30. The pass enables access to all of the summit's panels, exhibitor booths, and networking sessions. You can purchase tickets and register for Winter Music Conference's 2021 edition here.

Check out the full schedule of the event's May 20th panels below, courtesy of WMCV.

May 20 9:00AM–10:00AM · Expo

Explore Our Brand Partners

Check out our brand partner booths for special content you don't want to miss!

May 20 10:00AM–11:00AM · Stage

Opening Keynote

The music industry is flourishing, but it keeps getting harder for musicians. How can artists recapture their own profession?

May 20 11:00AM–12:00PM · Stage

The Future of VR and Virtual Live Events

Lockdowns and social distancing have temporarily frozen and decimated the live events business and accelerated the rise of VR and live streaming events.

May 20 11:00AM–12:00PM · Stage

Discogs Presents - Redefining the Collector

Vinyl is back - but how are people consuming it? Find out what our data says about consumer record collections and how labels and artists can take part.

May 20 12:00PM–1:00PM · Stage

The Power of The Playlist - From Music Discovery to Music Marketing, The Playlist Now Reigns Supreme

The playlist has become one of the most coveted means of promotion in the music industry and an essential tool for discovering new tunes.

May 20 12:00PM–1:00PM · Stage

Strength in numbers: how to use Viberate analytics to understand music industry

In a world where data is king, Viberate is holding court. Explore the tools and learn best practices of one of the worlds leading music analytics platforms.

May 20 1:00PM–2:00PM · Expo

Expo Hall Hour

Check out our brand partner booths for special content you don't want to miss!

May 20 2:00PM–3:00PM · Stage

How Do Artists And Brands Collaborate on The Cutting Edge of Technology

With a rise in new technology from VR to live streaming platforms, the post COVID world will bring with it a new normal that no one could have anticipated.

May 20 2:00PM–3:00PM · Stage

Avid Presents - Leveling Up Your Production

This panel presented by Avid will speak with seasoned veterans about their production techniques and what it takes to produce a professional-sounding tune.

May 20 3:00PM–4:00PM · Stage

NFT - A Discerning Look At the Music Industry's Most Hyped Format Since MP3

The Non-Fungible Token has taken the art and music world by digital storm creating endless conversations and new opportunities for artists.

May 20 3:00PM–4:00PM · Stage

What Happens Next - Rebuilding the The Live Events Industry

The first signs of life are starting to show for what might be a return to normal for live events in Q4 and 2022. What will the new landscape look like?

May 20 4:00PM–5:00PM · Stage

The Future of Transactions: How Blockchain Technology Is Changing The Industry

From Crypto to NFTs, the world of blockchain technology is taking the world by storm. This panel of experts weighs in on all things blockchain.

May 20 4:00PM–5:00PM · Stage

Spotify Masterclass

Take a personal guide through Spotify's artists tools & features. Discover your biggest platform, with tips, insight, and advice you don't want to miss!

May 20 5:00PM–6:00PM · Stage

Special Segment Presented by Pioneer DJ

May 20 6:00PM–7:00PM · Stage

Closing Keynote

May 20 7:00PM–8:00PM · Expo

Networking Lounges

