Winter Music Conference is Going Virtual

As COVID-19 vaccinations continue on a convoluted path to distribution, the future of events and public gatherings in 2021 still remains uncertain. Many promoters and organizers have already postponed their events or move them to the digital space for the year.

Winter Music Conference was the latest event to be reformatted for the virtual event space after WMC and Miami Music Week Director David Ireland confirmed the news in a LinkedIn post this week. According to Ireland, the 2021 virtual edition of Winter Music Conference is slated to take place in late May.

"After months of waiting and figuring out a roadmap, we are working on executing a virtual edition of WMC in late May," Ireland wrote. "The Magnetic Agency Group will be partnering with WMC for this WMC Virtual edition and we are currently working on partners, speakers, content, etc."

Ireland also promised more details will follow, so keep an eye on the official WMC website for more information. You can read his post below.

