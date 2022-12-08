New Winter Party Series at Wynn Las Vegas Features Performances by Dillon Francis and RL Grime
The party never stops in Vegas—but it does get chilly in the winter. And thanks to a new series of indoor events at Wynn Las Vegas, you can keep getting down even in Sin City's colder months.
Known for its epic pool parties, Encore Beach Club at Wynn Las Vegas has announced a seasonal event concept called "Winter Series." The parties will elevate the venue's experience with top-tier production on a scale that only the Wynn can curate, including special, temperature-controlled environment designed specifically for the new series.
The "Winter Series" kicks off on December 10th with a performance from Dillon Francis. Then, on New Year’s Eve, Wynn Las Vegas welcomes RL Grime, whose scintillating "Halloween XI: Dead Space" performance was named one of EDM.com's best performances of 2022. If you missed Francis on the 10th, you can head back to Vegas to catch him at on January 7th.
For tickets, reservations and more information, head to Wynn Las Vegas' website.
