Skip to main content
New Winter Party Series at Wynn Las Vegas Features Performances by Dillon Francis and RL Grime

New Winter Party Series at Wynn Las Vegas Features Performances by Dillon Francis and RL Grime

The "Winter Series" indoor parties at Wynn Las Vegas will keep ravers moving and grooving through the colder months.

Wynn Las Vegas

The "Winter Series" indoor parties at Wynn Las Vegas will keep ravers moving and grooving through the colder months.

The party never stops in Vegas—but it does get chilly in the winter. And thanks to a new series of indoor events at Wynn Las Vegas, you can keep getting down even in Sin City's colder months.

Known for its epic pool parties, Encore Beach Club at Wynn Las Vegas has announced a seasonal event concept called "Winter Series." The parties will elevate the venue's experience with top-tier production on a scale that only the Wynn can curate, including special, temperature-controlled environment designed specifically for the new series.

Dillion Francis

Dillon Francis.

The "Winter Series" kicks off on December 10th with a performance from Dillon Francis. Then, on New Year’s Eve, Wynn Las Vegas welcomes RL Grime, whose scintillating "Halloween XI: Dead Space" performance was named one of EDM.com's best performances of 2022. If you missed Francis on the 10th, you can head back to Vegas to catch him at on January 7th.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Seven Lions - EZoo2022 - brphotoco 02
EVENTS

Seven Lions Announces Massive 2023 Headlining Tour

Seven Lions is taking his debut album, "Beyond The Veil" on the road in 2023.

By Rachel Freeman
Vintage Culture
EVENTS

Listen to Vintage Culture's Sultry EDM.com Playlist Ahead of DJ Set at Fiji's Your Paradise Festival

The Brazilian superstar said he plans on giving "a night to remember" at Your Paradise, one of the world's best destination music festivals.

By Jason Heffler
Wynn Las Vegas
EVENTS

New Winter Party Series at Wynn Las Vegas Features Performances by Dillon Francis and RL Grime

The "Winter Series" indoor parties at Wynn Las Vegas will keep ravers moving and grooving through the colder months.

By Rachel Freeman

For tickets, reservations and more information, head to Wynn Las Vegas' website.

FOLLOW WYNN LAS VEGAS:

Facebook: facebook.com/wynnlasvegas
Instagram: instagram.com/wynnlasvegas

Related

Gronk Beach
EVENTS

Wynn Nightlife Set to Bring "Gronk Beach" Party to Las Vegas for NFL Draft Weekend

NFL rookies are about to receive a welcome party for the ages.

Calvin Harris
EVENTS

Calvin Harris Is Returning to Wynn Las Vegas In 2022—But Only for One Night

The rare DJ set at XS Nightclub marks the Grammy-winning artist's first in over a decade at the Wynn.

RL Grime
EVENTS

RL Grime Set to Kick Off 2021 Vegas Summer Residency

The trap and future bass superstar will return to the Strip in a few familiar places.

women pool
EVENTS

Pool Parties Have Officially Returned to Las Vegas

The Flamingo Hotel and Casino recently hosted a pool party after a long closure due to COVID-19.

21616261_1439346849489489_5049952112906089822_n
EVENTS

Here's a List of 2021 EDM New Year's Eve Parties Happening In Las Vegas

Your one-stop-shop for everything EDM on New Year's Eve in Sin City.

marshmello wynn vegas
NEWS

Marshmello Secures New Las Vegas Residency With Wynn Nightlife

The global superstar will return to Sin City this summer after dropping his new "Shockwave" album.

baauer rl grime
EVENTS

RL Grime and Baauer to Perform B2B DJ Set at HARD Summer 2021: See the Full Lineup

DJ Snake and Malaa will also go B2B at the fest's grand return, which will also feature REZZ, JOYRYDE, Dillon Francis, Kaytranada, and many more.

zedd zouk
EVENTS

Las Vegas' Zouk Nightclub Is Already Selling 2023 New Year's Eve Tickets

Nothing wrong with planning ahead.