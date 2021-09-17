Wooli Announces 32-Date "Destination" North American Tour

Wooli will be joined by Trivecta, William Black, Calcium, and more on the expansive tour.

Wooli is bringing his prehistoric sound on the road this fall and winter.

A few days ago, the dubstep don shared a teaser video featuring a herd of woolly mammoths crossing through a snowstorm. While some fans speculated that this could refer to new music, it turns out the clip led up to the announcement of his upcoming "Destination Tour."

From November 2021 to February 2022, fans in the U.S. and Canada will have the chance to catch Wooli on the road at 32 stops. He took to Twitter to share the list of cities he would be taking over and which artists he's hitting the road with. In addition to Wooli, the tour will feature performances from Trivecta, William Black, Calcium, Ace Aura, Jiqui, Shank Aaron, Soltan, and Ubur.

This news comes just over two weeks after Wooli and Seven Lions dropped a remix package for their and Amidy's collaborative single "Shadows." Interestingly enough, the Destination Tour features some overlap with Seven Lions. On November 12th, 2021, Wooli will join him on his "Seven Lions and Ophelia Present: Pantheon" tour for one night in San Francisco.

Tickets to Wooli's "Destination Tour" will go on sale Friday, September 17th at 10AM local time. You can learn more about the 32-city romp and pick up tickets for yourself here.

FOLLOW WOOLI:

Facebook: facebook.com/woolimusic

Twitter: twitter.com/woolimusic

Instagram: instagram.com/woolimusic

Spotify: spoti.fi/3izVKDG