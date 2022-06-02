Win VIP Tickets and an All-Inclusive Festival Experience for World Club Dome Malta 2022

BigCityBeats’ World Club Dome Malta is arguably one of the most exciting festivals coming to the Mediterranean Sea this summer.

Returning to Malta after a two-year hiatus, the festival is slated to take place August 5-7, 2022 with headlining sets from Steve Aoki, Belgian hitmaker Lost Frequencies and dance music powerhouse Robin Schulz. Ahead of the event's return to the idyllic coastlines and stunning natural scenery of Malta, we've teamed up with World Club Dome Malta for a special giveaway to offer an all-inclusive experience to two lucky winners.

World Club Dome Malta EDM.com Giveaway Prize

2x VIP tickets to World Club Dome Malta + accommodation for two at the festival’s official party hotel, Bora Bora Malta Resort

To enter the giveaway, follow @edm, @worldclubdome_malta and @boraboraibizamalta on Instagram, save and like the post below, and tag 3 friends. More comments means more entries, and you'll get bonus entries for sharing the post.

The contest ends on June 10th, 2022 at 11:59pm PT and is open to residents of Germany, France, Italy and the U.K.⁠

Other than its colossal headliners, the lineup of World Club Dome Malta includes additional performances from the likes of Regard, Le Shuuk, Stella Bossi, ASK:ME, Quarterhead, Glockenbach, Bedrud and many more. Spanning three days and four nights, the festival will include an assortment of events, from evening pool jaunts to breezy boat parties.

General admission tickets for World Club Dome Malta are available here, starting at €82.50.

