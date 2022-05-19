Skip to main content
Steve Aoki, Lost Frequencies & Robin Schulz To Headline World Club Dome Malta Island Edition 2022

Steve Aoki, Lost Frequencies & Robin Schulz To Headline World Club Dome Malta Island Edition 2022

The beloved festival has finally made its return to the Mediterranean islands.

World Club Dome

The beloved festival has finally made its return to the Mediterranean islands.

Malta's most exciting summer dance music happening is well underway. 

Making its anticipated return to Malta after a two-year hiatus, BigCityBeatsWorld Club Dome is inviting dance music enthusiasts to three nights and four days of pure Mediterranean summer experiences. Combining the idyllic coastlines and stunning natural scenery of Malta with some of the best talents dance music has to offer, World Club Dome is bound to be yet another successful festival in BigCityBeats’ ever-growing international portfolio.

Taking place August 5th-7th, 2022, World Club Dome Malta has just announced its three headliners: the beloved Belgian talent, Lost Frequencies, the global superstar, Steve Aoki, and the German hitmaker, Robin Schulz. They will take the decks on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday respectively to deliver one-of-a-kind performances. The full lineup includes additional sets from the likes of Regard, Le Shuuk, Stella Bossi, ASK:ME, Quarterhead, Glockenbach, Bedrud, and many more.

Over its four days and three nights, World Club Dome Malta is aiming to provide an inclusive experience, which will combine daily beach, pool, and boat parties with explosive club nights. World Club Dome’s official beach club, Medasia Playa, will host magical events by day, while Lost Frequencies and Steve Aoki are slated to rock Gianpula Village by night, Malta’s most popular clubbing destination. The festival will be hosting its closing party on Sunday at the beautiful Café del Mar by the sea, with headliner Robin Schulz enchanting attendees with his immersive house music anthems.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

World Club Dome 2022 2
EVENTS

Steve Aoki, Lost Frequencies & Robin Schulz To Headline World Club Dome Malta Island Edition 2022

The beloved festival has finally made its return to the Mediterranean islands.

By Konstantinos Karakolis17 seconds ago
Spotify
NEWS

Spotify Previews NFT Galleries on Artist Profiles

Select Spotify users were treated to a surprising new feature while browsing Steve Aoki's profile.

By Saad Masood3 hours ago
tokimonsta
Lifestyle

TOKiMONSTA Announces Mushroom-Inspired Collaboration With Sustainable Jewelry Brand, Wonther

The first offering from the collection, the Resilience Necklace, is out now.

By EDM.com Staff6 hours ago

General admission tickets for World Club Dome Malta are available here, starting at €71.50.

FOLLOW WORLD CLUB DOME MALTA:

Facebook: facebook.com/worldclubdomemalta
Instagram: instagram.com/worldclubdome_malta
Website: worldclubdomemalta.com

Tags
terms:
BigCityBeatsWorld Club Dome

Related

BigCityBeats World Club Dome
EVENTS

BigCityBeats WORLD CLUB DOME 2019 Flaunts Packed Lineup and Stellar WCD Pool Sessions

With the likes of David Guetta, Armin van Buuren and Marshmello already on the lineup, they've also added an outdoor main stage featuring pop sensations like Jason Derulo and U.K. rapper Tinie Tempah.

CxIv6HcW8AAETgG
NEWS

World Club Dome Unveils Full Lineup, Expanded Stages for 2019

World Club Dome is gearing up for its biggest year yet.

medvedew.me
EVENTS

GEM Fest Is Coming to the Greek Island of Zakynthos for Their Latest Edition

With COVID-19 testing in place, the international festival has moved to Greece for its latest edition due to the low number of cases in the country.

BigCityBeats WORLD CLUB DOME Drive-In
NEWS

Germany's BigCityBeats Hosted the World's First "Drive-In Rave" Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

German engineering at its finest.

BigCityBeats World Club Dome
NEWS

BigCityBeats to Host Corona Crisis Stadium Event

BigCityBeats is bringing one of the biggest live streams yet—from a stadium.

Groove Island Umbrella @ Catalina Island
EVENTS

Groove Island Festival Transforms Catalina Island Into a Musical Paradise

Groove Island shows festival-goers that a musical island paradise isn't just possible, it's a reality

tomorrowland
EVENTS

Tomorrowland Reveals Set Times for Forthcoming Virtual Edition with Martin Garrix, Steve Aoki, More

Tomorrowland's foray into the digital concert space is on the horizon.

Airbeat One Mainstage
EVENTS

Airbeat One Creates A Whole New World Every Year In North Germany [FESTIVAL REVIEW]

Follow us to one of Europe's biggest festivals. This year's destination: Great Britain!