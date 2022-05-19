Steve Aoki, Lost Frequencies & Robin Schulz To Headline World Club Dome Malta Island Edition 2022

Malta's most exciting summer dance music happening is well underway.

Making its anticipated return to Malta after a two-year hiatus, BigCityBeats’ World Club Dome is inviting dance music enthusiasts to three nights and four days of pure Mediterranean summer experiences. Combining the idyllic coastlines and stunning natural scenery of Malta with some of the best talents dance music has to offer, World Club Dome is bound to be yet another successful festival in BigCityBeats’ ever-growing international portfolio.

Taking place August 5th-7th, 2022, World Club Dome Malta has just announced its three headliners: the beloved Belgian talent, Lost Frequencies, the global superstar, Steve Aoki, and the German hitmaker, Robin Schulz. They will take the decks on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday respectively to deliver one-of-a-kind performances. The full lineup includes additional sets from the likes of Regard, Le Shuuk, Stella Bossi, ASK:ME, Quarterhead, Glockenbach, Bedrud, and many more.

Over its four days and three nights, World Club Dome Malta is aiming to provide an inclusive experience, which will combine daily beach, pool, and boat parties with explosive club nights. World Club Dome’s official beach club, Medasia Playa, will host magical events by day, while Lost Frequencies and Steve Aoki are slated to rock Gianpula Village by night, Malta’s most popular clubbing destination. The festival will be hosting its closing party on Sunday at the beautiful Café del Mar by the sea, with headliner Robin Schulz enchanting attendees with his immersive house music anthems.

General admission tickets for World Club Dome Malta are available here, starting at €71.50.

FOLLOW WORLD CLUB DOME MALTA:

Facebook: facebook.com/worldclubdomemalta

Instagram: instagram.com/worldclubdome_malta

Website: worldclubdomemalta.com