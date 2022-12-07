World Club Dome: Winter Edition Set for Big 2022 Return With Axwell, Boris Brejcha, More

Almost three years since its last fest in Düsseldorf, World Club Dome: Winter Edition is finally making its long-awaited return to the Merkur Spiel-Arena.

The brainchild of BigCityBeats—the long-running German label, radio show and event company—World Club Dome has been taking the world by storm for nearly two decades now. With their expert production and curation, BigCityBeats has taken the brand to Asia, Hollywood and the Caribbean, and even into space back in 2019 in collaboration with the European Space Agency.

World Club Dome: Winter Edition is coming to Düsseldorf December 16-17 with a staggering lineup, which features over 150 artists. Curated within its enormous arena, the festival also spans an impressive 15 stages.

Now that the event's final lineup has been unveiled, fans have a lot to look forward to as they prepare for two days of explosive dance music in Düsseldorf. Esteemed Swedish House Mafia member Axwell will headline the festival with his anthemic brand of house music. He will be joined by fellow electronic music stars Robin Schulz, Don Diablo, Reinier Zonneveld, Timmy Trumpet, James Hype and Boris Brejcha, among others.

A wide variety of regional and global electronic music talent is slated to perform at World Club Dome: Winter Edition, among them Alle Farben, Andhim, MADDIX, LNY TNZ, Hugel, Zatox and SEVEK. This year’s edition will also include performances from some of Germany’s biggest hip-hop stars, like Luciano, Haftbefehl and CRO.

Tickets for World Club Dome: Winter Edition are available here. Check out the full lineup below.

