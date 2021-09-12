Alesso to Perform at World's First NFT Art and Music Festival

Another monumental milestone for the adoption of NFTs is on the horizon with the formation of the world's first music, art, and technology festival that will focus on the emerging blockchain asset class.

Metapurse, the world's largest NFT investment fund, has unveiled their festival project, Dreamverse, which will feature an immersive gallery viewing experience by day and musical performances by night.

Presented in collaboration with TIME, the in-person Dreamverse experience will feature works of art canvassed on hybridized physical and digital structures. Attendees will also have the option to view some pieces from the immersive world of virtual reality on site.

One of Dreamverse's main attractions will be the public debut of Beeple's Everydays: The First 5000 Days, which is widely regarded to be the most prestigious digital collectible. The art, a collage of 5,000 images stitched together, sold at auction for $69 million earlier this year.

The festival is also a celebration of great NFT works still to come. Dance music superstar Alesso, who is performing at the event alongside RAC and PLS&TY, will be revealing his first NFT effort. The Swedish hitmaker's NFT will launch on OneOf, an NFT platform specifically geared towards the music community.

Dreamverse is part NFT gallery, part music festival in a one-of-a-kind hybrid physical and digital experience.

Metapurse's Founder, known as Metakovan, shared that the goal is to demystify NFTs for those who might still be confused by their perceived abstraction.

"NFTs are still thought of as abstract or virtual. Dreamverse is what happens when NFTs make landfall," Metakovan explained. "This is a celebration of a vibrant, diverse, empathetic community. A merging of the physical and digital realms, Dreamverse is an expression of the renaissance we have been experiencing the last few years."

Dreamverse goes live at Terminal 5 on November 4th. Tickets are available now.