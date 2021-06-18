Gryffin Set to Headline Crown Channel and Riot Games' wwFest: Unlocked YR1 Digital Festival

The lineup even more EDM heavyweights including Boombox Cartel, Aluna, and Justin Oh.

In January, Crown Channel and Riot Games hosted their first digital festival, wwFest: VALORANT, tapping Madeon for a headlining performance and additional sets from WHIPPED CREAM, Moore Kismet, and more. Today they've announced their second festival with even more talent slated to perform.

Their latest virtual festival installment is titled wwFest: Unlocked YR1 and is in celebration of the one-year anniversary of Riot Games' wildly popular 5-on-5 tactical shooter game VALORANT. This time around, Gryffin is set to headline with Boombox Cartel, Aluna, Justin Oh, and Unknown Brain performing as well.

Each set will be performed in five different locations: Los Angeles, South Korea, Dubai, Mexico, and Germany, which were picked to reflect the world of VALORANT. Festivities begin on June 25th at 9AM.

You can tune in via Crown Channel's Twitch account, which you can find here. Check out the trailer for wwFest: Unlocked YR1 below.