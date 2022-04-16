Skip to main content
Wynn Nightlife Set to Bring "Gronk Beach" Party to Las Vegas for NFL Draft Weekend

Wynn Nightlife Set to Bring "Gronk Beach" Party to Las Vegas for NFL Draft Weekend

NFL rookies are about to receive a welcome party for the ages.

Gronk Beach

NFL rookies are about to receive a welcome party for the ages.

Football season is right around the corner, and Rob Gronkowski is giving fans and NFL rookies a welcome party to remember. 

Teaming up with Wynn Nightlife and Medium Rare, the Buccaneers tight end is bringing his namesake party to Las Vegas' Encore Beach Club in what's sure to be its biggest edition yet. 

Gronk Beach is set to take pool season in Las Vegas to its apex. In the offseason Gronk treats partying like a competitive sport, and if it's one thing we know, the Super Bowl champion knows how to host. With the NFL Draft headed to Vegas this year during the same weekend, there's no better way to celebrate this year's incoming class.

"We are going for the championship of events with the return of Gronk Beach," Gronkowski said in a press release shared with EDM.com. "This year we are bringing my mega event to Las Vegas for what will be draft weekend’s biggest event ever. Prepare for a fun day in the sun at Encore Beach Club, incredible musical performances, unmatched Gronk family energy, and a celebration of all the new rookies."

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Gronk Beach
EVENTS

Wynn Nightlife Set to Bring "Gronk Beach" Party to Las Vegas for NFL Draft Weekend

NFL rookies are about to receive a welcome party for the ages.

By Cameron Sunkel12 seconds ago
Marc Rebillet performing at The Beatyard in Dublin 2019
NEWS

Marc Rebillet Wants You to Watch Him Record His Debut Album—In Person

In the first-ever live debut album recording experience, a handful of lucky fans will be able to witness his songwriting prowess in-person.

By Niko Sani4 hours ago
kumarion
MUSIC RELEASES

Kumarion Takes His Sound to the Next Level On Rumbling Drum & Bass Single, "Back Talk"

Kumarion's latest single is a clear demonstration of why he's been heralded as one of bass music's brightest.

By Niko Sani5 hours ago

Starting with the lineup, the luxurious Encore Beach Club is sure to be bouncing to the sounds of dance music with Kim Lee, DJ Five and Deux Twins all taking to the stage. Headlining the festivities are prized Wynn Nightlife residents The Chainsmokers, who are on the verge of releasing their fourth studio album, So Far So Good.

The attention-grabbing lineup is only part of the story, with custom cocktail activations, VIP champagne showers, and an opportunity to dance the day away with a future NFL Hall of Famer.

The eight-hour takeover begins at noon on April 29th live at Encore Beach Club. Tickets to Gronk Beach are on sale now. 

Related

marshmello wynn vegas
NEWS

Marshmello Secures New Las Vegas Residency With Wynn Nightlife

The global superstar will return to Sin City this summer after dropping his new "Shockwave" album.

Wynn
NEWS

Wynn Resorts to Open Nightclub in the End Zone of Las Vegas Raiders' Allegiant Stadium

Vegas is bringing the nightclub to the football field, creating a game day experience unlike any other in the NFL.

4024878
EVENTS

Wynn Nightlife Announces Memorial Day Weekend 2018 Lineup!

Some of the highlights are: The Chainsmokers, Marshmello, Kygo, Diplo, David Guetta, Yellow Claw, and many more.

4025029
EVENTS

Wynn's 2018 Daylife and Nightlife EDC Weekend Lineup

XS Nightclub, Encore Beach Club, and Intrigue Nightclub have several events for EDM fans, giving visitors the chance to see their favorite DJs in a more intimate setting.

Art of the Wild at Encore Beach Club inside Wynn Las Vegas_Photo Credit Danny Mahoney
NEWS

Art of the Wild Festival to Turn Wynn Las Vegas Into a Tropical Wonderland With RÜFÜS DU SOL, Gorgon City, More

With the addition of a fourth day of music, Art of the Wild organizers are going bigger than ever in 2022.

Flamingo Vegas Pool
EVENTS

Pool Parties Have Officially Returned to Las Vegas

The Flamingo Hotel and Casino recently hosted a pool party after a long closure due to COVID-19.

ILLENIUM
EVENTS

Three Sets, One Night: ILLENIUM Announces "Trilogy" Concert at Las Vegas Raiders’ Allegiant Stadium

The biggest headlining show of ILLENIUM's career will take place at the home of the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders.

WetRepublic
EVENTS

Las Vegas Pool Clubs Set to Reopen in March 2021 With Social Distancing Measures

Following a new directive executive by Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak, a number of marquee Las Vegas pool clubs are set to reopen.