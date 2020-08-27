Yaeji to Share Special Livestreamed Boiler Room Set

The cancellation and postponement of many tours worldwide due to the COVID-19 pandemic has left both fans and artists alike feeling a bit empty. Luckily, livestream performances have come to the rescue to somewhat satiate those cravings for a live music experience. And thankfully, those looking forward to catching a livestreamed set from Yaeji will be able to do so this week.

The Korean-American rising electronic star has announced via Instagram that she will be performing a special Boiler Room set, titled "Yaeji In Place." "When all of this year’s touring was postponed, I felt a bit lost, not being able to see you all in person and share a new set," Yaeji said. With that notion in mind, she promises something extra special for viewers.

"This one isn’t like the show we were going to tour with, but it’s something special made for ‘What We Drew’, made for me and you." What We Drew 우리가 그려왔던, Yaeji's recent mixtape, was released earlier this year. If the tape is the least bit indicative of what's to come from "Yaeji In Place," fans are in for a treat.

Check out the announcement below. You can watch "Yaeji In Place" at 7PM ET this Friday, August 28th via Boiler Room’s YouTube channel.

