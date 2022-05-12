Skip to main content
Top Destination Festival, Your Paradise, Announces Return to Fiji With Netsky, Vintage Culture, More

One of the world's most coveted destination festivals, Your Paradise returns to the Mamanuca Islands in December 2022.

Your Paradise

There's nothing quite like Your Paradise, a fantasy-like music festival in the heart of the Mamanuca Islands.

The breathtaking Fiji fest encapsulates dance music culture in its own unique way at the intersection of wellness and hedonism. One of the world's most intimate music events, Your Paradise is offering only 600 passes to revel in its sublime festival experience this year, which will provide sensory overload with its iconic oceanfront mainstage, beach yoga sessions, private island club and breezy Catamaran rides, among other idyllic experiential activations.

Your Paradise has now announced a massive lineup for this year's edition, which is scheduled for December 10-16. Set for performances are Sub Focus, Vintage Culture, Kito, Ben Böhmer, Netsky, Doorly and Class of 2022 artist Qrion, among others.

Press-PNG-HQ

Yes, when it comes to festivals like this, it's easy to let your mind wander to the ill-fated Fyre Festival of 2017. But doing so would be reductive and unfair to the organizers of Your Paradise, who now have eight years of experience planning one of the world's top destination music festivals.

The proof is in the pudding. There's a reason why Skrillex, Justin Martin, What So Not, Nora En Pure, Snakehips and countless other electronic music luminaries have journeyed over the South Pacific for Your Paradise over the years.

YP-JOEL-8
Shambhala Music Fest FF
Tiësto Zouk
"Your Paradise is really, really fun," Skrillex said in 2018. "You're in Fiji with your best friends. It's intimate. I don't know anybody that has gone to Your Paradise that say anything shy of, 'It was an incredible time!'"

skrillex Your Paradise

Skrillex performs at Fiji's Your Paradise festival.

According to a press release, Your Paradise has become an official member of The Environment Mamanuca Environment Society of Fiji (MES), a nonprofit founded by local businesses and communities to champion and support environmental protection of the Mamanuca area of Fiji’s west coast. The partnership "aims to educate Your Paradise attendees about environmental issues impacting the local habitat" and to "instigate action on the ground through volunteer programs and workshops."

The program will enable ticket-holders to participate in a number of paid wellness add-ons, the proceeds of which will benefit MES.

You can check out the full Your Paradise 2022 lineup below and purchase tickets here.

Your Paradise 2022 Lineup

BEN BöHMER (Live)
CHOOMBA
CINTHIE
CROOKED COLOURS (DJ set)
DANIEL CURPEN
DOORLY
GETTER
HEIDI
HOLY GOOF
JODY WISTERNOFF
JUNO MAMBA
JUST HER
KITO
KORMAK
LIZ CAMBAGE
LUUDE
NETSKY
PIRRA (DJ set)
QRION
S.A.M
SAM DIVINE
SIN
SKEGGS
SUB FOCUS
TERROR REID
THE ILLUSTRIOUS BLACKS
VINTAGE CULTURE
WILLO

Takeovers & Parties
DISCO DONNIE PRESENTS
ANJUNADEEP
VINTAGE CULTURE
BROWNIES & LEMONADES
SWEAT IT OUT

Famous DJs behind the decks at Your Paradise Fiji 2018.
download (2)
Your Paradise My Media Sydney
WhatsApp+Image+2021-06-23+at+17.40.38
daymvs
Excision
kaskade
eden ibiza
