Zamna Festival Reawakens Tulum to Kick Off 2022 With 6 Nights of Dance Music

After last years’s postponement, Zamna Festival returned stronger than ever, headlined by the likes of Black Coffee, Tale Of Us, Claptone and more.

Jarett Lopez/EDM.com

After postponing last year’s edition due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19, Zamna Festival made a successful return to Tulum in 2021, bringing along some of the most celebrated names in house and techno music.

Last year’s marathon edition was set to kick off on December 31st and run for a total of 17 days, while this year organizers brought together a more modest—yet still incredible—experience with six thematic events over 10 days.

Zamna Festival 2021

Throughout Zamna 2021, fans and attendees found themselves in the epicenter of the bustling electronic scene in Tulum, enjoying DJ sets from headliners Claptone, Tale Of Us, and Black Coffee, among others, as well as performances from some of dance music’s most promising underground talents. 

Black Coffee, Zamna Festival 2021

Black Coffee.

Claptone, Masquerade, Zamna Festival 2021

Claptone.

Kicking off Zamna on New Years Eve, UPPERGROUND was presented by red-hot techno duo ARTBAT, who shared the stage with BRAEV, Fred Lenix, Magdalena and more. Masked house music star Claptone continued the party on January 2nd at The Masquerade event, backed by the likes of Purple Disco Machine, Eagles & Butterflies and Tom & Collins.

ARTBAT, Zamna Festival 2021

ARTBAT.

Tale Of Us provided melodic techno vibes on January 4th, bringing their renowned "Afterlife" brand to Tulum alongside a staggering lineup featuring Argy, Mind Against, Massano and Colyn, among others.

Renowned Ibiza party brand Circoloco also lit up the stage on January 6th with Peggy Gou, Dixon, &ME and many more, while Black Coffee, Themba and Angelos took the decks on the 8th. Finally, Renaissance celebrated its 30th year anniversary by closing off the festival with help from Sasha, John Digweed, Echonomist and Sven Väth.

Circoloco Zamna Festival 2021

Circoloco.

Afterlife, Sunrise Zamna Festival 2021

Sunrise at Afterlife.

From 10PM to 6AM every day, 40,000 people were engulfed in the jungle rhythms of Tulum. Located in an exclusive space of 11 acres—with multiple stages surrounded by the jungle—Zamna is curating a unique and immersive experience for electronic music enthusiasts. Bound to grow as it continues to bring together dance music’s very best, the fest is poised to cement itself as a prestigious destination festival.

