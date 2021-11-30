Skip to main content
November 30, 2021
Zamna Festival Set to Return to Tulum This NYE for Immersive, 10-Day Experience
Zamna Festival/Kim Conn

Following a postponement last year due to public concerns over the spread of COVID-19, Tulum’s Zamna Festival is set to return with its first winter edition in two years.

Including six events over ten days, from December 31st to January 9th 2022, this year’s edition of Zamna is arguably set to be one of the most exciting destination festivals this winter season. Zamna will take place in a space of more than 11 hectares located in the middle of the jungle, offering prospective attendees an unforgettable experience. They'll immerse themselves in a natural setting while enjoying DJ sets from some of the most celebrated acts in house and techno music.

Zamna Festival

More specifically, techno duo ARTBAT will present UPPERGROUND on New Years Eve, supported by the likes of BRAEV (live), Fred Lenix, Magdalena and more. On January 2nd, house music superstar Claptone will lead The Masquerade event alongside Purple Disco Machine, Eagles & Butterflies and more, while the party will continue with melodic techno duo Tale Of Us on January 4th, who will be bringing their Afterlife brand to three simultaneous stages alongside 14 more exciting names.

On January 6th, Zamna Festival will welcome the Circoloco party with Peggy Gou, Dixon, &ME and many more, followed by Black Coffee, Themba and Angelos on the 8th. Renaissance will then close off the festival to celebrate its 30th year anniversary while featuring performances from the likes of Sasha, John Digweed, Echonomist and Sven Väth.

Multipass and single event tickets for Zamna are available for purchase here.

