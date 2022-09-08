Skip to main content
Zamna Festival Gears Up for Momentous Return to Tulum for NYE 2023

Zamna Festival Gears Up for Momentous Return to Tulum for NYE 2023

Zamna Festival will feature performances from Tale of Us, ARTBAT, Black Coffee and many more from December 31st to January 14th.

Zamna Festival

Zamna Festival will feature performances from Tale of Us, ARTBAT, Black Coffee and many more from December 31st to January 14th.

With its mesmerizing jungle ambiance, Zamna Festival is quickly solidifying itself as one of the most exciting electronic dance music experiences on an international scale.

Since 2017, Zamna’s yearly takeover of Tulum has emerged as a must-attend event for attendees from more than 110 countries, who gather to celebrate some of dance music’s very best in the natural paradise of the Quintana Roo jungle, surrounded by verdant forestry, sandy beaches and cenotes.

This lush natural scenery is where Zamna's stages will be set up December 31st to January 14th, 2023, in an event that has the feel of the festival's biggest to-date.

Zamna Festival 2021

Zamna Festival 2021. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Afterlife, Sunrise Zamna Festival 2021
EVENTS

Zamna Festival Gears Up for Momentous Return to Tulum for NYE 2023

Zamna Festival will feature performances from Tale of Us, ARTBAT, Black Coffee and many more from December 31st to January 14th.

By Jarett Lopez
Mand0 2022 Press Shot
MUSIC RELEASES

Mand0 Drops Relentless Tech House Heater, “Raptor”

Blending horror and thriller movie soundtracks with house music, Mand0 is back with a bang.

By EDM.com Staff
Dillon Francis at Sunset Music Festival 2022
MUSIC RELEASES

Dillon Francis' House Rework of Ciara's "Goodies" Is a Rush of 2000's Nostalgia

It's the second single from Francis' hotly anticipated "This Mixtape is Fire TOO" record.

By Tessa Frey

Celebrated Ukrainian duo ARTBAT will be hosting the festival’s New Year's Eve party alongside a supporting lineup from their UPPERGROUND imprint. On January 4th, the superstar duo Tale Of Us and their Afterlife label will be taking over in a show that will feature three simultaneous stages.

Renowned party brand Circoloco will return to Tulum for the second year in a row on January 6th with an exciting lineup, while the Grammy Award-winning Black Coffee will take Zamna’s attendees on a journey on January 12th.

The supporting lineups for Zamna Festival have not been revealed at the time of writing.

Multi-day and event-specific passes for Zamna are available for purchase here, as well as various accommodation options.

FOLLOW ZAMNA FESTIVAL:

Facebook: facebook.com/zamna.music
Instagram: instagram.com/zamna.tulum
Twitter: twitter.com/zamnafestival
Website: zamnafestival.com

Related

ZamnaTulum2020KimmConn2R-91-2000x1000
EVENTS

Zamna Festival Set to Return to Tulum This NYE for Immersive, 10-Day Experience

The 2022 Zamna Festival will feature headlining performances by renowned artists such as Black Coffee, Tale Of Us, Claptone and more.

Zamna Festival 2022, Afterlife
EVENTS

Zamna Festival Reawakens Tulum to Kick Off 2022 With 6 Nights of Dance Music

After last years’s postponement, Zamna Festival returned stronger than ever, headlined by the likes of Black Coffee, Tale Of Us, Claptone and more.

Artbat at Bagatelle Tulum
Lifestyle

Bagatelle Tulum Is Combining Luxury Lifestyle With Dance Music

Bagatelle Tulum is the place to be for electronic dance music fans visiting Mexico.

ZamnaTulumAfterlife
EVENTS

EDM.com's Guide to Tulum's Hottest Winter Events

Head to the jungles of Mexico this winter to experience all of the music that Tulum has to offer.

lightning in a bottle 2019
EVENTS

GRiZ, Glass Animals, Kaytranada, More Set to Perform at Lightning in a Bottle 2022

The California festival will also feature performances from CloZee, Black Coffee, Four Tet, and more.

Zamna Festival
EVENTS

Tulum's 17-Day Zamna Festival Postponed Following Spike in COVID-19 Cases

After an increase in COVID-19 cases and considerable backlash from the city, Zamna organizers decided to pull the plug.

Secret Project
EVENTS

Secret Project Announces Debut Pula Music Week Festival From Ancient Roman Era Amphitheater

Pula Music Week will find Charlotte de Witte, Black Coffee and more performing from the historic location.

Untold Festival 2022 (Julien Duval)
EVENTS

UNTOLD Wraps Up Explosive 2022 Festival In Romania’s Cluj-Napoca

One of Europe’s largest dance music gatherings, UNTOLD Festival returned with a bang in 2022.