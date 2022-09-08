Zamna Festival Gears Up for Momentous Return to Tulum for NYE 2023

With its mesmerizing jungle ambiance, Zamna Festival is quickly solidifying itself as one of the most exciting electronic dance music experiences on an international scale.

Since 2017, Zamna’s yearly takeover of Tulum has emerged as a must-attend event for attendees from more than 110 countries, who gather to celebrate some of dance music’s very best in the natural paradise of the Quintana Roo jungle, surrounded by verdant forestry, sandy beaches and cenotes.

This lush natural scenery is where Zamna's stages will be set up December 31st to January 14th, 2023, in an event that has the feel of the festival's biggest to-date.

Zamna Festival 2021. Zamna Festival

Celebrated Ukrainian duo ARTBAT will be hosting the festival’s New Year's Eve party alongside a supporting lineup from their UPPERGROUND imprint. On January 4th, the superstar duo Tale Of Us and their Afterlife label will be taking over in a show that will feature three simultaneous stages.

Renowned party brand Circoloco will return to Tulum for the second year in a row on January 6th with an exciting lineup, while the Grammy Award-winning Black Coffee will take Zamna’s attendees on a journey on January 12th.

The supporting lineups for Zamna Festival have not been revealed at the time of writing.

Multi-day and event-specific passes for Zamna are available for purchase here, as well as various accommodation options.

