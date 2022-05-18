Skip to main content
Zedd Reveals One-Time-Only "Clarity" Ten Year Anniversary Performance in San Francisco

Zedd Reveals One-Time-Only "Clarity" Ten Year Anniversary Performance in San Francisco

At the special event, Zedd will play every track from his 2012 debut album.

Charito Yap/Wikimedia Commons

At the special event, Zedd will play every track from his 2012 debut album.

Fans will have one chance to relieve Zedd's debut album that started it all.

This fall, Zedd will transport fans back to 2012 for a special performance dedicated to the ten-year anniversary of his first album, Clarity. On Twitter, Zedd sent out a message addressing fans after one of his previously-announced shows sold out. He explained that the night before the sold-out event, he will be hosting the very special show that will never happen again.

In the announcement tweet, he revealed that the performance will include every single track from his debut offering. It's also shown that Joel Corry, shallou, and DJ Dials will be joining him on stage at the celebratory outing. Furthermore, he then goes on to state that there will be "special surprises" in-store, but at the time of writing, it's not yet known what he has up his sleeves.

Zedd's one-off Clarity ten-year anniversary event will take place on Friday, October 7th, 2022 at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco, California. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

QUIX
MUSIC RELEASES

QUIX Enlists Cyclops and Crooked Bangs for Intricate Trap Anthem, “Pompeii”

The New Zealand DJ and producer has returned in a massive way!

By Konstantinos Karakolis5 hours ago
zedd
EVENTS

Zedd Reveals One-Time-Only "Clarity" Ten Year Anniversary Performance in San Francisco

At the special event, Zedd will play every track from his 2012 debut album.

By Nick Yopko6 hours ago
Movement
EVENTS

Set Times and Special GRiZ Performance Announced for Movement 2022

The Detroit festival will feature performances from Jeff Mills, The Martinez Brothers, Carl Craig, Maya Jane Coles, Flying Lotus, Chris Lake, and more.

By Nick Yopko7 hours ago

FOLLOW ZEDD:

Facebook: facebook.com/Zedd
Twitter: twitter.com/Zedd
Instagram: instagram.com/Zedd
Spotify: spoti.fi/2CoYpk2

Related

Overwatch League Grand Finals
NEWS

Zedd to Perform at Overwatch League Grand Finals in Philadelphia

The Overwatch League recruited the help of Zedd for their massive Grand Finals event.

Kehlani Zedd
MUSIC RELEASES

Zedd and Kehlani Release Live Performance of "Good Thing"

Zedd and Kehlani treated fans to a live rendition of their track "Good Thing" in New York City.

Zedd at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium stop of his 2019 Orbit Tour.
FEATURES

Stunning Photos from Zedd's Orbit Tour Stop in San Francisco [Gallery]

Zedd's stage show is a spectacle to behold.

firefly music festival
EVENTS

Porter Robinson, Zedd, Halsey, More to Perform at Firefly Music Festival 2022

Jamie xx, Gryffin, San Holo, 100 gecs, and more are also set to perform at the four-day event.

Coachella2019_W1_230901
EVENTS

Zedd Announces New Orbit Tour

Zedd will be traveling the U.S. this fall.

A photo of German DJ/producer Zedd during a performance courtesy of RUKES.
MUSIC RELEASES

Zedd Gives Update on Upcoming Album

After teasing the album late last year, Zedd gave fans an update on when to expect the follow-up to True Colors.

Ay8swNgA
NEWS

Zedd Brought Fans "Closer" Together With A Surprise Chainsmokers Performance

Zedd amazed Los Angeles with his one-day festival and special guest performance by The Chainsmokers at "Zedd In The Park".

zedd tiesto
EVENTS

Dates Revealed for Zedd and Tiësto's Las Vegas Summer Residencies

Both Zedd and Tiësto will make their debuts over July 4th Weekend.