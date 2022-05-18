Zedd Reveals One-Time-Only "Clarity" Ten Year Anniversary Performance in San Francisco

Fans will have one chance to relieve Zedd's debut album that started it all.

This fall, Zedd will transport fans back to 2012 for a special performance dedicated to the ten-year anniversary of his first album, Clarity. On Twitter, Zedd sent out a message addressing fans after one of his previously-announced shows sold out. He explained that the night before the sold-out event, he will be hosting the very special show that will never happen again.

In the announcement tweet, he revealed that the performance will include every single track from his debut offering. It's also shown that Joel Corry, shallou, and DJ Dials will be joining him on stage at the celebratory outing. Furthermore, he then goes on to state that there will be "special surprises" in-store, but at the time of writing, it's not yet known what he has up his sleeves.

Zedd's one-off Clarity ten-year anniversary event will take place on Friday, October 7th, 2022 at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco, California. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.

FOLLOW ZEDD:

Facebook: facebook.com/Zedd

Twitter: twitter.com/Zedd

Instagram: instagram.com/Zedd

Spotify: spoti.fi/2CoYpk2