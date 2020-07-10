Zedd Announces Special Livestream to Review Music from Fans and Aspiring Producers

Zedd took to social media yesterday, July 9th, to announce a forthcoming livestream in which he will give personalized feedback to music from his fans. He will be airing the special "feedback stream" tomorrow, July 11th, on his Twitch channel and is inviting fans and inspiring producers to upload their music ahead of its debut.

"I'm gonna be going through all of the ideas as much as I can," the Grammy Award winner said in a video shared on Instagram. "And I will be giving you my honest feedback, so don't upload it if you don't want my honest feedback, because it's probably not going to be always nice. I will be polite but honest."

To submit your tracks, head over to Zedd's Discord here and mark your calendars for tomorrow, July 11th, at 3PM PDT (6PM ET).

