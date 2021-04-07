Zedd Announces Las Vegas Residencies at the Strip's Newest Venues

Zedd is eager to embrace new beginnings, and that starts with a brand new residency at Resorts World Las Vegas.
With the advent of several effective COVID-19 vaccines, travel has begun to surge and Las Vegas has been a primary beneficiary. Now, as the strip revs back to life, it's clear that it won't be long before fans will be able to catch their favorite artists in Sin City. 

Today, Resorts World Las Vegas announced that Zedd has inked multi-year residences at Zouk Nightclub and Ayu Dayclub, where the Grammy-winning "Clarity" producer will perform this summer. In a press release shared with EDM.com, Zouk Group's CEO Andrew Li said fans can expect "an immersive show experience that extends well beyond a traditional DJ set."

"Las Vegas has become a massive part of my life. Having the opportunity to play so many shows there throughout the years has made it like a second home to me," Zedd added. "My Vegas shows have become a central hub to connect with fans, friends and artists from all over the world.” 

Resorts World Las Vegas is the first resort built on the Las Vegas Strip in the last decade, and is expected to open this summer. Zouk Nightclub and Ayu Dayclub are also the first venues from Zouk Group to open in the United States. The Singapore-based entertainment company is taking the exciting step of expanding their footprint after becoming a powerhouse operation in Asia over the course of the last three decades.

Dates and ticket information for Zedd's upcoming shows at Zouk Nightclub and Ayu Dayclub will be announced in the coming weeks.

