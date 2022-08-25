Zedd to Honor 10th Anniversary of "Clarity" With 50-Piece Orchestra In Los Angeles

For one night only, fans can experience Zedd's seminal debut album like never before.

October 5th, 2022 marks the 10th anniversary of the release of one of dance music's most recognizable albums, Clarity. In honor of reaching the decade mark, Zedd is heading to Los Angeles to showcase his work with help from a 50-piece orchestra.

The Grammy-winning dance music superstar has announced that he will be performing every single track from the 2012 album at the special show. Details about the concert are scarce at the moment, but fans can expect a unique live experience that breathes new life into the music from Clarity.

This show is not to be confused with Zedd's other anniversary outings, which are set to take place at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco the same weekend. These events will also see Zedd perform Clarity, but the tracks will not be executed with the orchestra.

The special orchestral show is scheduled for Sunday, October 9th at the Dolby Theatre in L.A. Tickets go on sale Friday, August 26th at 10am. You can purchase them here.

