Zedd to Join Muscular Dystrophy Association's "Fall Guys" Charity Tournament

Zedd will be joining the Muscular Dystrophy Association's "Let's Play For A Cure" effort, navigating chaotic obstacles in the free-for-all title Fall Guys for a charitable cause.

The MDA first created the livestream event initiative in 2019, and today "Let's Play For A Cure" is hosting game night tournament events on a weekly basis with streamers engaging in high-stakes competition across Call of Duty: Warzone, Fortnite, and Fall Guys. Forthcoming events are set to feature Jon Sandman, professional gamer and developer missharvey, and more.

Today, September 26th, Zedd will be streaming with a goal of raising $5,000. As Zedd tests his dexterity on the popular platform game, random donors along the way will have the opportunity to win HyperX Cloud II headsets and additional hardware prizes.

The livestreamed events will be leading up to the return of MDA's telethon fundraiser event. The national broadcast took place annually for 49 years before its cancellation in 2015. However, social media has enabled the program to return bigger than ever with Kevin Hart set to host its comeback on October 24th, 2020.

