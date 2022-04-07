Skip to main content
"Zedd in the Park" Set to Return to Los Angeles In Summer 2022

Party with Zedd, Wolfgang Gartner, Regard and more at the LA Historic Park.

Zedd in the Park is officially returning to Los Angeles.

The summer show at LA Historic Park is set for Friday, July 8th. Performing alongside the Grammy-winning producer will be Loud Luxury, Wolfgang Gartner, Regard, So Tuff So Cute, and a B2B set from Brownies and Lemonade's Goj!ra and Fernet.

Zedd has been on fire in recent months, most recently releasing a long-awaited and relentless collaboration with Martin Garrix called "Follow." The collab-made-in-heaven resulted in a mainstage smash hit and will appear on Garrix's upcoming debut club album, Sentio

At the beginning of 2022, Zedd teamed up with Disclosure to release bubbly and sultry track called "You've Got To Let Go If You Want To Be Free," a song about practicing self-acceptance and love. 

"Lyrically this song is my coping mechanism for dealing with anxiety," Zedd explained at the time. "Sometimes you need to remember where you are instead of holding onto where you want to be. Whether you’re socially anxious, too drunk, or even loving life, I hope that you dance to this song and remember that you’re free!"

Zedd premiered his Zedd in the Park event back in July 2018 at the same open-air venue. Whethan, Medasin, and Oliver Tree performed at that event.

Tickets to Zedd in the Park 2022 are currently on sale here

