Dates Revealed for Zedd and Tiësto's Las Vegas Summer Residencies

It looks like fans itching for a Vegas trip can start their engines after Zouk Group revealed the dates of Tiësto and Zedd's summer residences for Resorts World Las Vegas.

Both artists recently inked residencies for Las Vegas' newest clubs, Zouk Nightclub and Ayu Dayclub, and are set to debut at the latter over July 4th Weekend. According to Electronic Vegas, Ayu Dayclub will initially be used for both daytime and nighttime events and will operate Thursday through Saturday. No word at this time from Zouk Group about why Zouk Nightclub isn't opening to coincide with the residencies.

Unfortunately fans will have to pay a pretty penny to see the iconic DJs. GA tickets start at $75 for women and $100 for men, and the prices for a number of shows balloon to $100 and $150, respectively. Bungalows cost up $25,000, cabanas range from $7,000 to $10,000, and a couch on the Main Club Level will require a minimum spend of $7,500.

According to reports, Tiësto and Zedd's multi-year residencies will bring in $250,000 for each DJ set they perform for Resorts World Las Vegas. The new resort is the first to be built on the Strip in the last decade and its flagship clubs are also the first from the Singapore-based company to open in the US.

Check out the initial list of dates for Tiësto and Zedd's Ayu Dayclub residencies below along with tickets links, courtesy of Electronic Vegas. For more information on the venue, head over to its official website.

Tiesto and Zedd Ayu Dayclub Residency Dates

Sat., July 3 – Daytime – Tiesto

Sat., July 3 – Nighttime – Zedd

Thurs., July 8 – Nighttime – Tiesto

Sat., July 10 – Daytime – Tiesto

Sat., July 10 – Nighttime – Zedd

Thurs., July 15 – Nighttime – Zedd

Sat., July 17 – Daytime – Zedd

Sat., July 17 – Nighttime – Tiesto

Sat., July 24 – Daytime – Zedd

Sat., July 24 – Nighttime – Tiesto

Fri., July 30 – Nighttime – Zedd

Sat., July 31 – Nighttime – Tiesto

Sat., Aug. 7 – Daytime – Zedd

Sat., Aug. 7 – Nighttime – Tiesto

Sat., Aug. 14 – Daytime – Tiesto

Sat., Aug. 14 – Nighttime – Zedd

Sat. Aug. 21 – Daytime – Zedd

Sat. Aug. 21 – Nighttime – Tiesto

Sat., Aug. 28 – Daytime – Tiesto

Sat., Aug. 28 – Nighttime – Zedd

