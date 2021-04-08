Zeds Dead Announce "Deadbeats: The Revival" Tour With 13 Shows

Zeds Dead Announce "Deadbeats: The Revival" Tour With 13 Shows

The fall tour will hit California, Washington, Texas, New York, and more.
Author:
Publish date:
The fall tour will hit California, Washington, Texas, New York, and more.

Following the launch of their new record imprint, Altered States, and the release of their Catching Z's mixtape, bass music heavyweights Zeds Dead have even more exciting news to announce. As the world begins its return to live music events and mass gatherings, Zeds Dead have revealed a new coast-to-coast United States Deadbeats label tour slated for the fall.

The "Deadbeats: The Revival" tour is a full-production and full-capacity run with 13 shows slated to begin on September 3rd at New York's Electric Zoo. From there, over the four months to follow, the tour will hit 12 other cities including Fort Worth, Minneapolis, Seattle, Kapolei, Detroit, and more. 

deadbeats revival tour

"We can't even put into words how excited we are to be announcing our FIRST shows in over a year," said Zeds Dead in a statement. "For the first time in WAY too long, we will be able to produce Deadbeats events the way you remember them – at full capacity venues with insane production, bringing all the Deadbeats artists along for the ride."

The duo explained the reason they held off on drive-in shows and reduced-capacity events over the course of the pandemic: "We made a decision not to do drive ins or reduced capacity socially distanced shows that could compromise the quality of the experience you have all come to expect from us and the label, and to prioritize the safety and well-being of our fans, and to wait…and now that the wait is over."

Tickets for Deadbeats: The Revival Tour go on sale Friday, April 9th at 10AM local time. They can be purchased at the official Deadbeats website.  

FOLLOW ZEDS DEAD:

Facebook: facebook.com/zedsdead
Twitter: twitter.com/zedsdead
Instagram: instagram.com/zedsdead
Spotify: spoti.fi/3sfGLoG

Related

Zeds Dead & Jauz on Holy Ship 2017 (Picture by RUKES)
EVENTS

Zeds Dead's Deadbeats is Prepared to Embark on their 3rd Annual Tour

The 3rd annual Deadbeats tour featuring Zeds Dead and the Deadbeats roster is set to be the biggest year yet, with stops at Escapade Festival, Sunset Music Festival, Paradiso, Red Rocks and more.

Zeds Dead
NEWS

Zeds Dead's Deadbeats Announces "10 Days of Dead Treats" Series With Exclusive Content

Spooky season has just been blessed with 10 days of new content from Deadbeats.

Zeds Dead
EVENTS

DeadBeats Goes Off The Deep End Featuring Zeds Dead, Jauz, Zomboy & More [Event Review]

So, we went to check out THE NYE weekend show of the year in New York City, DeadBeats Goes Off The Deep End and of course, had a pretty stellar time! Relive it a little right here.

Zeds Dead
MUSIC RELEASES

Zeds Dead Announce Deluxe Edition of "We Are Deadbeats Vol. 4" Will Feature Three New Collaborations

The project will also feature 12 new remixes.

Zeds Dead
INTERVIEWS

Zeds Dead talk Deadbeats Tour, Red Rocks and their 30 Favorite Tracks [INTERVIEW]

We caught the duo in an exclusive interview and had them take over our Spotify for an hour worth of vibes!

Zeds Dead
MUSIC RELEASES

Zeds Dead Unveil Deluxe Edition of "We Are Deadbeats (Vol. 4)"

The compilation contains remixes from Sippy, Eprom, Blanke, and more.

zeds dead 1
EVENTS

Zeds Dead is Hosting the Biggest House Party of the Weekend Tonight

The bass music demigods will be livestreaming a house DJ set tonight.

Deadbeats Hawaii
EVENTS

Zeds Dead, Rusko and More to Headline Deadbeats Hawaii 2020

Catch Zeds Dead, Rusko, 1788-L, Grandtheft, Lick, and Sippy on March 28th in Kapolei.