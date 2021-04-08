Zeds Dead Announce "Deadbeats: The Revival" Tour With 13 Shows

Following the launch of their new record imprint, Altered States, and the release of their Catching Z's mixtape, bass music heavyweights Zeds Dead have even more exciting news to announce. As the world begins its return to live music events and mass gatherings, Zeds Dead have revealed a new coast-to-coast United States Deadbeats label tour slated for the fall.

The "Deadbeats: The Revival" tour is a full-production and full-capacity run with 13 shows slated to begin on September 3rd at New York's Electric Zoo. From there, over the four months to follow, the tour will hit 12 other cities including Fort Worth, Minneapolis, Seattle, Kapolei, Detroit, and more.

"We can't even put into words how excited we are to be announcing our FIRST shows in over a year," said Zeds Dead in a statement. "For the first time in WAY too long, we will be able to produce Deadbeats events the way you remember them – at full capacity venues with insane production, bringing all the Deadbeats artists along for the ride."

The duo explained the reason they held off on drive-in shows and reduced-capacity events over the course of the pandemic: "We made a decision not to do drive ins or reduced capacity socially distanced shows that could compromise the quality of the experience you have all come to expect from us and the label, and to prioritize the safety and well-being of our fans, and to wait…and now that the wait is over."

Tickets for Deadbeats: The Revival Tour go on sale Friday, April 9th at 10AM local time. They can be purchased at the official Deadbeats website.

