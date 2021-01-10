Zeds Dead is Hosting the Biggest House Party of the Weekend Tonight

It's always refreshing to see popular DJs playing out genres that their fans might not be used to from time to time. When Zeds Dead hinted that they might be doing so in a tweet, fans were already itching to see it happen.

Not long after, Zeds Dead confirmed that a house DJ set would happen, and it will be livestreamed via Twitch.

The Deadbeats House Party will begin tonight at 6PM PM via the label’s Twitch channel. No other details have been announced, aside from the fact that the set will indeed be house music-centric.

Of course, Zeds Dead have hosted livestreamed House Party sets before, and multiple other artists like GG Magree, DJ Afterthought, Kompany, and Sippy have also graced the virtual stage. However, the streams haven't ever been limited to house music alone. Artists have been known to rinse everything from dubstep to drum & bass on the Deadbeats channel.

For tonight, fans can expect to hear the freshest sounds in house music at the moment, and very likely some classics as well, based on Zeds Dead's great taste and track selection in the past.

Tune in tonight at 6PM PT to catch the Zeds Dead House DJ Set on Deadbeats' official Twitch channel.

