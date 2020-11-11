ZHU Announces Upcoming Livestream Under Blacklizt Alias

ZHU Announces Upcoming Livestream Under Blacklizt Alias

ZHU is reviving his Blacklizt alias for a special stream this Friday.
Author:
Publish date:

Joey Vitalari

ZHU's dark alias is emerging from the shadows for a virtual show.

The Grammy Award-nominated "Faded" producer is reviving his Blacklizt moniker this Friday, November 13th for a special "fashion + Blacklizt" stream. In true ZHU fashion, he remained cryptic in his sharing of the news, only writing, "FASHION + BLACKLIZT STREAM THIS FRI NIGHT." Fashion played a major part in the music video for his most recent single, "I Admit It," which features Platinum-certified artist 24kGldn.

Check out the announcement below and keep your eyes peeled on his socials for more information about the stream.

Since the debut of Blacklizt in a New York City warehouse back in 2017, ZHU's techno alias has remained largely dormant. When he has revived it, though, the performances have been nothing short of magnificent. He touched down at Coachella in 2018 as Blacklizt, taking over the Do LaB for a surprise set. He also performed a hypnotic sunrise set at Joshua Tree in August of that year.

Check out Blacklizt's 2018 Do LaB set below.

