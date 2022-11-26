Ring In the New Year With ZHU’s Techno Alias, Blacklizt

If you don't have New Year’s Eve plans yet, ringing in 2023 with Blacklizt should now be at the top of your list.

Insomniac has announced that ZHU will hit the stage as his elusive techno alias at a secret location somewhere within the San Diego metropolitan area on New Year’s Eve. Naturally, the've encouraged attendees to wear all black for the performance, which will display a darker side to ZHU’s typically sultry house music sound.

Insomniac recently announced the 2022 edition of its famed Countdown NYE festival, an alien-themed electronic music spectacular with Zedd, deadmau5, Madeon, DJ Snake and many more. ZHU is also slated to perform at the SoCal fest, so fans could theoretically attend his performance on December 30th in San Bernardino and then head to San Diego for his rare Blacklizt set.

A limited amount of remaining tickets to ZHU’s Blacklizt NYE celebration in San Diego are available here.

