Watch ZHU's Stunning "Coral.PINK" Show at Lollapalooza's 2020 Virtual Festival

ZHU has delivered some of the best livestreams quarantine has had to offer. His latest was arguably his best, with an epic 50-minute set from the Coral Pink Sand Dunes Park in Utah for Lollapalooza's 2020 virtual edition.

In true ZHU fashion, the performance is effortlessly cool, featuring the renowned producer singing and DJing alongside two band members on instruments. The location is stunning and is the perfect backdrop for his enigmatic brand. It has a similar style to the listening party he held back in 2018 for the launch of RINGOS DESERT in Joshua Tree.

Featured in the setlist is ZHU's most recent release "Desire," a collaboration with Bob Moses. The single was played along with many others from his impressive catalog as well as a few edits of Kanye West tracks. He ended his set with a timely audio clip of Richard Pryor explaining racial profiling as the clip fades into a behind-the-scenes look at the three artists prepping for their beautiful desert performance.

You can watch the full set below.

