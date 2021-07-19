ZHU Announces 2021 Headlining Gigs in New York and Los Angeles
In celebration of his third album DREAMLAND 2021, ZHU has announced a new run of headlining gigs.
Fresh off an icy six-night run at Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre, he's now set to take his album coast-to-coast for four massive performances at some of the most renowned concert venues in the nation.
With French house producer Shiba San in tow, ZHU will touch down in Los Angeles for twin concerts at the fabled Greek Theatre on October 10th and 11th before heading East for two shows at Brooklyn's Avant Gardner on November 24th and 26th, respectively.
ZHU Announces 2021 Headlining Gigs in New York and Los Angeles
In late April ZHU stunned with his DREAMLAND 2021 album, a scintillating 12-track body of work that features collabs with Tinashe, Channel Tres, and more. Check out our in-depth review of the house music-focused record here.
The pre-sale for ZHU's upcoming headlining shows will begin tomorrow, July 20th, at 10AM local time. Tickets will then go on sale this Friday, July 23rd at 10AM. You can purchase passes here.
ZHU 2021 Headlining DREAMLAND Tour Dates
Sunday, October 10: Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre
Monday, October 11: Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre
Wednesday, November 24: New York, NY – The Great Hall at Avant Gardner
Friday, November 26: New York, NY – The Great Hall at Avant Gardner
