Watch ZHU Perform Live on a Moving Train in Montana

In a sentence we never thought we'd actually publish, ZHU is performing live from a train in Montana right now.

The enigmatic, Grammy Award-nominated music producer's set is being streamed as part of the fourth and final leg of the "Tito’s Made to Order" festival livestream series. His closing headline performance follows DJ sets from Claude VonStroke and Louis The Child.

Tune in below.

