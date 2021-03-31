ZHU is Returning to Red Rocks in Spring 2021 for Twin "DREAMROCKS" Shows

He will perform music from his new "Dreamland 2021" album, which will drop days before DREAMROCKS.

ZHU is officially set to make his grand return to Colorado's iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

The Grammy-nominated electronic music artist has announced a two-night Red Rocks run on May 3rd and 4th called DREAMROCKS. He will perform music from his new Dreamland 2021 album, which is scheduled to drop on August 30th, days before he touches down in Colorado.

The news arrives just one day after the announcement that Red Rocks will host concerts this summer at a reduced capacity of 2,500, citing the impact of COVID-19. The open air venue received approval from the state of Colorado to reopen for its 80th anniversary summer season and promised more announcements to come in the near future.

Prior to the official announcement of his third studio album, ZHU had teased its release date via a cryptic update to his website. He eventually went on to share the news of its impending late April release and unveil a new single with Yuna called "Sky Is Crying."

Tickets to DREAMROCKS will be available this Friday, April 2nd and can be purchased via the Red Rocks Amphitheatre website.

