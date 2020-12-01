ZHU Announced as Headliner of Socially Distanced Colorado NYE Concert

ZHU Announced as Headliner of Socially Distanced Colorado NYE Concert

ZHU will do his best to save 2020 with a must-see NYE show in Fountain, Colorado.
Author:
Publish date:

Jeff Kravitz

After a year that has had as much positivity as a school-bus fire, superstar electronic music producer ZHU is set to tie a bow on 2020 with a momentous live performance in Colorado.

ZHU will do his best to salvage 2020 with a must-see New Year's Eve show at Pikes Peak International Raceway in Fountain, Colorado. The event, planned by Amplitude Presents and TheHundred Presents, will consist of two socially distanced concerts on back-to-back nights. At the time of the promoters' announcement, only ZHU has been announced as a performer, but they have teased that they will be announcing more artists soon.

Reset NYE is scheduled to go down December 30th and 31st and tickets will go on sale this Friday, December 4th. Check out the announcement below.

