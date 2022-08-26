Skip to main content
Zouk Nightclub to Bring First Emo Nite Residency to Las Vegas

Emo Nite is bringing the hits from your favorite punk, emo and alternative bands to Sin City.

It's time to consider dusting off your old chain wallets and chokers.

This fall, emo music is having its heyday at the renowned Las Vegas clubbing destination Zouk Nightclub. As part of a new residency, Emo Nite will take fans through a sonic journey of the genre's timeless hits both old and new.

Emo Nite, the brainchild of collaborative duo Morgan Freed and T.J. Petracca, was first created back in 2014 and has since become a nationwide phenomena, landing in many major cities. The recurring party's fandom exploded while attracting the attention of punk superstars, like Blink-182's Mark Hoppus and Skrillex's former band, From First To Last.

With the emphatic approval and participation of the genre's most impactful players, Emo Nite has beaten the odds when it comes to the average tenure of a thematic club night. The brand's excursion to Zouk is showing there's no signs of it slowing stride.

"A larger promoter told us the shelf life of a club night in Los Angeles was two years," Freed said in a press release shared with EDM.com. "A hundred percent of it is the people that go to it. This music makes people feel connected. The energy of it is so special. You get a group of people together who look different, but they have this thing in common. We started seeing friend groups form really, really quickly. People met their significant others at these events. The community really trusts each other."

Emo Nite lands at Zouk Nightclub on October 21st and 22nd, in addition to November 23rd, with more dates soon to be announced.

