Las Vegas' Zouk Nightclub Is Already Selling 2023 New Year's Eve Tickets

If you're already sick of 2022, you can already prepare yourself for 2023's parties, thanks to Zouk Nightclub.

Operated by Zouk Group, who were recently named EDM.com's "Best Event Organizer" of 2021, the Las Vegas venue has listed tickets for next year's New Year's Eve bash just days into 2022. The club wrapped up 2021 with Zedd as a headliner after recently announcing an exclusive residency with deadmau5 and his "cube" stage concept, so you're safe to assume that 2023 is gearing up to be just as big or bigger.

Zouk Nightclub only just opened on The Strip, but its proprietor certainly isn't a new name to the clubbing game. The pioneering nightlife brand has been well-established in Singapore and Malaysia since the early 90s and has secured residencies with many of the most popular artists in electronic dance music, such as Tiësto, Calvin Harris, and DJ Snake, among others.

Sister venue Ayu Dayclub will reopen in March, a year into a momentous partnership with Resorts World Las Vegas. Ayu Dayclub recently held a new series called "Moonbeam" last summer over the 4th of July holiday. The events featured performances from Duke Dumont, Disclosure, Green Velvet, CamelPhat, and more.

Tickets are currently limited for Zouk's 2023 NYE event. You can purchase them here.