10 Awesome Mother's Day Gifts for Rave Moms
They say mothers are like glue—even when you can’t see them, they still hold the family together.
That sentiment is especially true during times of hardship, like—say—a global pandemic. And with Mother's Day around the corner, it's once again time we show our moms how much we love and value them, even if it's with just a small token of our gratitude.
Whether you're buying for your own mother, a friend who is expecting, or your crew's rave mom, here are 10 awesome EDM-themed Mother's Day gifts.
deadmau5 Collage Yoga Pants
Buy these stylish deadmau5 yoga pants so you don't have to bend over backwards to find a last-minute gift.
Modular Synth Spiral Notebook
Here's a cute notebook that looks like a modular synth for all the audiophile moms out there.
REZZ High Top Shoes
If your mother doesn't know who REZZ is, buy her these dope Space Mom-themed high tops and fix that problem.
EDM Boxing Gloves
Being a mother is the hardest job in the world. Buy these kickass music festival-themed boxing gloves for the mom who needs to destress—by going apeshit on a punching bag.
Daft Punk Helmet Maternity T-Shirt
Here's an adorable maternity shirt featuring the iconic helmets of Daft Punk for the expecting mother in your life.
"MILF" Neon Backpack
There's nothing subtle about this one. And why should it be? Moms shouldn't have to be modest about their sexuality. Surprise one with this badass neon-soaked "MILF" backpack.
3-in-1 Desk Disco Ball
Buy this cute desk disco ball for the working mom burning the midnight oil while her friends are out raving.
Alison Wonderland "Peace" T-Shirt
Picture it: Daughter tries to tell her mother she's a fan of Alison Wonderland. Mother replies, "Alice In Wonderland? I love that book!" Avoid that conversation by buying your mom this unique t-shirt illustrating AW's 2019 electronic hit "Peace."
Rave Mom Tank Top
This tank top is for the rave mom who keeps their friends safe and happy at music festivals. Every crew has one and they should wear it with pride.
Subtronics Shower Curtain
Okay, we know this one is a long-shot. Here's a shower curtain with a bunch of laser-eyed Subtronics faces.