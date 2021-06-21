The Age of Innocence: Here's What These 10 DJs Looked Like Before They Were Famous

Take a trip back in time with photos from the childhoods and early electronic careers of Alison Wonderland, Flume, RL Grime and more.
When it comes to glow-ups, many of us have the luxury of burying all evidence of our braces and bowl cuts deep in the depths of old family albums. But for the celebrities, it's inevitable for photos from the vault to pop up now and then.

So what did some of our favorite electronic artists look like before they were main stage headliners? 

From childhood portraits to pre-fame head-shots, we've gone digging for mementos from the pasts of Alison Wonderland, Flume, RL Grime, and other dance music superstars. Complete with swooping side bangs, toothy smiles and early 2010s rave attire, they remind us that not too long ago, these artists were just like us. Let's take a trip back in time. 

ALISON WONDERLAND

Screen Shot 2021-06-20 at 6.38.13 PM

DISCLOSURE

tumblr_nc6zd47FWx1rcx14ao1_500

FLUME

tWNI3eLJ-jkWr_Milb9XBdw2VpFM8gmYjFZxouvBP0Y

ILLENIUM, SAID THE SKY AND ABOVE & BEYOND

Screen Shot 2021-06-20 at 6.28.54 PM

KAYTRANADA

Screen Shot 2021-06-20 at 6.48.40 PM

LOUIS THE CHILD

Freddy Kennett of Louis The Child.

Freddy Kennett of Louis The Child.

Robby Hauldren of Louis the Child.

Robby Hauldren of Louis the Child.

REZZ 

13407078_1067043866707932_778106213666956030_n

RL GRIME

P4tf7oI

TROYBOI

10403713_875916972435713_1866485444070520119_n

MARTIN GARRIX

Martin-Garrix-young

