Wraps, Wheels, and Whips: 10 DJs with Jaw-Dropping Car Collections

Music and cars undoubtedly go hand in hand. Picture this—it's late at night and you're cruising down the highway, blasting Kavinsky's "Night Call" or Duke Dumont's "Ocean Drive," with not a care in the world. There’s nothing better than blaring your favorite song and feeling the bass and the engine meld together, making you feel like you're in your own personal music video. Now think about doing that in a custom Ferrari.

EDM artists are known for adding high octane gas into their productions, but they add it to their luxury vehicles as well. Navigating the roads at breakneck speeds comparable to the kinetic energy of their music, here are 10 producers and DJs who have car collections will have your jaw on the floor.

DEADMAU5

It wouldn't be a musician gearhead list if we didn't include Mr. Zimmerman. Not only does he have an entire mini web series called "Coffee Run" where he drives around with other DJs in his exotic cars, but he has also situated himself as a serious collector in the luxury automobile world.

From what we know, he has owned a BAC Mono, Bentley GT, Ford GT, Ferrari 458 Spider, Lamborghini Huracan, McLaren P1, McLaren 650S, Porsche 911, and a Tesla P85D. He's also known for giving creative names to his cars, like calling his McLaren the "Meowclaren," his Ferrari the "Purrari," and his Lamborghini the "Purracan." When deadmau5 wrapped his Ferrari 458 Italia in the Nyan Cat-themed wrap, Ferrari didn't like the look of the vehicle and issued him a cease and desist letter. In classic deadmau5 fashion, he bought the Huracan, wrapping it in the same theme.

Afrojack

The Dutch global superstar has reportedly dropped upwards of $22 million on his impressive car collection. He told Forbes that his obsession began when he was a child, playing video games like Need for Speed. So naturally, when he rose to the fame and fortune we see him with today, he took over control of his admiration and made his dream into his reality. Some of his most pride possessions have to be his Lamborghini Aventador LP700-4, Bugatti Veyron, and Rolls Royce.

Martin Garrix

When Garrix was just 22-years old, he purchased the heavily wrapped about Lamborghini Murcielago. Soon the Dutch electronic heavyweight was riding around like he was Kanye and Jay-Z in Paris. He's been known to pose in front of his massive car collection even before he was legally able to drive. He reportedly owns a Ferarri 458 Italia, Ferrari 488 GTB, BMW i8, Rolls Royce Phantom, and a Mercedes S Class.

Calvin Harris

Apparently McLarens are the official car of world-famous DJs because Harris is the next up to be sporting one of these impressive vehicles around town. He owns the 12C model, which can reach 0 to 60 MPH in 3.5 seconds and costs around $220,000.

Carl Cox

The king of house and techno of course needs to have a car that matches his royal status. Cox, who has been spinning since the 80s, has a classic taste in cars with a special affinity towards old muscle and vintage autos. He owns a Ford Roadster 2, a purchase that would make Jay Leno proud, being one of Ford's most classic cars that a collector could own. He even has a drag-racing license and began building pro street-racing cars with his company Carl Cox Motorsport back in 2013.

Marshmello

Being one of the richest DJs in the world has its perks, and one of those perks includes being able to own extremely expensive cars. The helmet-wearing producer is a proud owner of a BMW II8, Lamborgini Huracan, Mercedes Benz Squared G550 adorned with his Marshemello decal, Rolls Royce Ghost, Two White Lamborghini Aventadors, and a Ford Super Duty 6 x 6 Pickup.

Black Coffee

The producer that is famous for igniting the electronic scene in South Africa has a collection of cars that is almost as impressive as his music catalog. He owns a line of luxury vehicles that most people could only dream of obtaining, including a Mercedes SLS AMG, Mercedes Benz G Wagon, Bentley, and a Maserati.

Steve Angello

As one of the members of Swedish House Mafia, Steve Angello earned enough wealth to make his little boy dreams come true. When growing up with his single mother in a rough suburb of Stockholm, he had a drawing of a Ferrari on his wall. Now he owns a Porsche 911, a McLaren F1, a Mercedes G-Class, Lamborgini, and, of course, a Ferrari. He reportedly still has the drawing from his youth framed, so he never leaves that world behind and forgets where he came from.

REZZ

The Space Mom deserves a car that is as futuristic as her music is, and that's exactly what she got. She purchased an Audi R8 and customized it with a sleek, matte black wrap with red details. Imagine blasting "Edge" in this thing. She also owns an Audi Q8 with personalized wrapping she deems her "winter ride."

Steve Aoki

Aoki has had a prolific career, and after seeing the lush mansion he lives in from his Architectural Digest interview, there was no doubt he would have some epic cars to match. The famed producer owns a few impressive vehicles, including a Scion FR-S with a custom-built Pioneer speaker system and fog machine built into the interior. He also owns a custom Ferrari 458 Spider that has his logo imprinted on the exterior.