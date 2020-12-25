Here are 10 of the Most Outrageous EDM Christmas Light Shows

Here are 10 of the Most Outrageous EDM Christmas Light Shows

Their electricity bills are as high as their Christmas spirit.
Author:
Publish date:

It takes a special type of person to spend countless hours and possibly thousands of dollars on a grand light show for their home, and to those who do it, we commend you. The Christmas light display game over the years has turned into an Olympic sport at this point, with families battling it out to have the biggest show not only on their block, but also the Internet. 

Oftentimes you see the classic Christmas carol synched to the light display, but for some, this is the time to showcase their love of all things EDM. It makes sense being that extravagant light shows and the genre go hand in hand. Dubstep is the clear standout choice for most of these homes, who craft shows that look like they belong in EDC. 

Here are ten of the most jaw-dropping, outrageous EDM Christmas light show displays out there.

2015 Johnson Family Dubstep Christmas Light Show

Christmas Ping Pong - Larsens Light Show

2017 Star Wars Christmas Light Show - Dubstep EDM Cover of Darth Vader's Imperial March

Trista Lights 2016 Christmas Light Show

Avengers Remix 2020 Christmas Light Show (Approaching Nirvana) 

Christmas Light Show - David Guetta - Titanium ft. Sia

Dubstep. Christmas. Together. Your'e Welcome. 

Blinding Lights (The Weeknd) 2020 Christmas Light Show

Trista Lights - 2019 Christmas Light Show

2020 Litchfield Christmas Lights Dubstep 

Related

Screen_Shot_2018-12-10_at_3.43.28_PM
FEATURES

EDM Tracks for Your 2020 Christmas Playlists

Deck the halls with these jolly EDM Christmas tracks.

andy-holmes-5j7EenhzU2s-unsplash
FEATURES

Watch This Epic Christmas Light Show Set to David Guetta and Sia's Classic "Titanium"

The homeowner gave "Fire away, fire away" new meaning with a grandiose display of 12,000 dancing lights.

Heart Hands
EVENTS

Light at the End of the Tunnel: 15 EDM Shows to Look Forward to in 2021

Many shows have been announced for 2021, which is starting to look like the promised land.

Jersey Shore
FEATURES

10 EDM Songs From Jersey Shore That Will Have You Yelling "Cabs Are Here!"

*Fist pumps aggressively*

MusicVideoStill
FEATURES

20 Of EDM’s Most Creative Music Videos

Some of these music videos are unreal.

Holiday
FEATURES

How to Explain EDM to your Clueless Family at Holiday Gatherings

EDM.com has your survival guide for the holidays!

Keith Flint
NEWS

Fan Makes Charity Christmas Light Display in Honor of Keith Flint

A fan created a Christmas light display synchronized to The Prodigy in hopes of collecting money to support a local hospice organization.

51El5jusvtL._AC_UY695_
GEAR + TECH

EDM Gift Ideas for the Last Minute Holiday Shopper

Christmas is right around the corner, and if you're still in need of a gift idea for the raver in your friend circle or family, you're in luck.