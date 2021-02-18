10 Space-Themed EDM Tracks to Celebrate NASA's Perseverance Rover Landing on Mars

10 Space-Themed EDM Tracks to Celebrate NASA's Perseverance Rover Landing on Mars

A soundtrack fit for a rover ready to embark on a two-year mission to seek out alien life on Mars.
Author:
Publish date:

NASA

Since we live in a social media hellscape age where content is force-fed down our throats whether we like it or not, odds are you saw NASA's Perseverance rover landing on Mars today. Nicknamed Percy, the rover was launched back on July 30th, 2020 and finally landed on Mars' Jezero Crater.

After completing its staggering 293 million-mile journey through the depths of outer space, the rover landed safely on Mars at 12:56PM PT today. The rover, developed by NASA's badass Jet Propulsion Laboratory team, will now kick off a two-year mission to search for life on Mars.

To celebrate this incredible, transformative watershed moment in our nation's space operations, we've highlighted 10 outer space-themed EDM tracks for your playlists. Check them out below.

Seven Lions - "Leaving Earth"

ODESZA - "Corners of the Earth (feat. RY X)"

Teddy Killerz & June Miller - "Outer Space"

Federico Sanchez - "Mars Landing"

Mike Saint-Jules vs. Danilo Ercole - "Mars Rover (Interstellar Extended Mix)"

OMAS - "Lost In Space (feat. Les Gold)"

Hardwell - "Spaceman"

The Prodigy - "Out of Space"

Wongo - "Mars"

Dada Life - "One Last Night On Earth"

Related

Han Solo Chewbacca Millennium Falcon
FEATURES

Race Through the Galaxy with These 6 Space-Themed EDM Tracks

You can't make the Kessel Run in less than twelve parsecs without some killer space beats!

deadmau5
FEATURES

Happy 40th Birthday, deadmau5: Celebrate With 5 of His Most Iconic Tracks

Celebrate the legendary producer's birthday in style by turning back the clock to his most timeless music.

Harry Potter Fantastic Beasts The Crimes of Grindewald Movie Poster
FEATURES

Find Your Fantastic Inner EDM Beast with These Magic Themed Tracks

Wizards and witches alike will be spellbound by these magical beasts of tracks.

PAX_Gorgon City_Comp_02
FEATURES

EDM.com Presents "Quarantini Chats" Episode #10: Gorgon City and PAX

Join us live as we sip custom cocktails crafted by Gorgon City and PAX.

diplo grammys
MUSIC RELEASES

Celebrate Black Artists in EDM with Diplo's New "Electronic Music: Black to the Future" Playlist

The playlists features TroyBoi, G-Buck, Channel Tres, and many more.

Copy of Copy of benny-benassi2
FEATURES

Happy Birthday, Benny Benassi: Celebrate with his Exclusive EDM.com Playlist

To celebrate his birthday, the iconic Grammy Award-winning artist curated an exclusive playlist for EDM.com.

BT TLAOL Press Shot - Photo by Lacy Transeau
FEATURES

BT Dissected His Biggest Tracks to Invite Fans on a Journey Through His Storied Career [Exclusive]

The legendary trance pioneer, who started out mowing lawns as a boy to pay for synthesizers, broke down his five most influential songs.

above & beyond
MUSIC RELEASES

Above & Beyond Curate Iconic Anjunabeats Tracks to Celebrate Label's 20th Anniversary [EXCLUSIVE]

Few electronic music labels have fostered as timeless a legacy as Anjunabeats.