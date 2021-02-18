10 Space-Themed EDM Tracks to Celebrate NASA's Perseverance Rover Landing on Mars

Since we live in a social media hellscape age where content is force-fed down our throats whether we like it or not, odds are you saw NASA's Perseverance rover landing on Mars today. Nicknamed Percy, the rover was launched back on July 30th, 2020 and finally landed on Mars' Jezero Crater.

After completing its staggering 293 million-mile journey through the depths of outer space, the rover landed safely on Mars at 12:56PM PT today. The rover, developed by NASA's badass Jet Propulsion Laboratory team, will now kick off a two-year mission to search for life on Mars.

To celebrate this incredible, transformative watershed moment in our nation's space operations, we've highlighted 10 outer space-themed EDM tracks for your playlists. Check them out below.

Seven Lions - "Leaving Earth"

ODESZA - "Corners of the Earth (feat. RY X)"

Teddy Killerz & June Miller - "Outer Space"

Federico Sanchez - "Mars Landing"

Mike Saint-Jules vs. Danilo Ercole - "Mars Rover (Interstellar Extended Mix)"

OMAS - "Lost In Space (feat. Les Gold)"

Hardwell - "Spaceman"

The Prodigy - "Out of Space"

Wongo - "Mars"

Dada Life - "One Last Night On Earth"